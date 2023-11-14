Archaeological preliminary investigations for new pedestrian zone in Wuppertal – Rhineland – News

For the entire construction work in the “Werth” pedestrian zone, the city of Wuppertal wants to be able to better estimate where and how archaeological monuments must be taken into account in the redesign.

Twelve excavations up to a depth of two meters are planned – so-called search shafts. They are carried out by a specialist archaeological company. The aim is to determine precisely how accurately the existing original maps represent the actual location of the old buildings and to what extent they can actually still be found in the ground.

Remains of wall found

So far, the excavations that have now begun have resulted in the discovery of old wall remains – presumably from old buildings that were already visible on a map from 1820. Investigations must now clarify exactly how old and how historically valuable they are.

The city is receiving support from scientists from the Rhineland Regional Association, says Florian Schrader, head of the monument protection department for the city of Wuppertal. “And if it turns out that a particular piece of masonry is something that occurs in bulk on this street, we will also have the opportunity to intervene in individual places,” said Schrader.

Not everything that is in the ground has to remain undestroyed forever and ever. You can also intervene at certain points if you want to plant a street lamp or a tree, Schrader continued. Otherwise the concept would have to be improved.

Start of construction for the new pedestrian zone is still unclear

The city is currently expecting costs for the civil engineering and archaeological work to be around 130,000 euros. When the redesign of the pedestrian zone can actually begin ultimately depends on what is found during the excavation work.

The city of Wuppertal has already had experience with unexpected archaeological discoveries in the Elberfeld district. Last year, the NRW monument protection law was revised and tightened. Because of archaeological finds during the laying of district heating, the construction work there is lengthened and becomes significantly more expensive.

