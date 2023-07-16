Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain » Science News

Archaeologists have found an entire unknown Celtiberian city.

The Celtiberians were a tribal people who inhabited an area of ​​north-eastern central Iberian Peninsula. In 195 BC, part of Celtiberia was conquered by the Romans and in 72 BC the whole region became part of the Roman province of Hispania Citerior. Excavations led by the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) have found the ruins of a Celtiberian city that dates back more than 2,000 years. According to the researchers, the site could be the lost city of Titiakos, a Celtiberian stronghold during the Sertoria War. The Sertoria War was a civil war fought from 80 to 72 BC between a faction of Roman rebels (Sertoriani) and the government of Rome (Sullans) on the Iberian peninsula. The war is named after Quintus Sertorius, leader of the opposition, Roman general and statesman. “Despite its relevance, this site has never been studied and remained ignored. To date, no systematic study has been conducted that has tried to discover its historical importance,” says Vicente Alejandre, mayor of Deza. Part of the reason the ruins have remained unexplored is due in part to the fact that the site has been disguised as an adjacent quarry from which the city’s stone came. To the north-east, in an elevated position, the researchers also discovered the remains of a large Roman military camp.

The team suggests that the fort was probably built to protect the city’s mint from allied Sertorians, as excavations have revealed warlike items and evidence of conflict such as bullets and also coins from the mint. According to the researchers: “The results obtained are relevant to the advancement of scientific and historical knowledge of the Celtiberian and Roman world in the context of the Sertorian wars. On the one hand, it signals the existence of the capital of the Titiakos ethnic group and of a Roman military camp of considerable importance. Further studies would be needed to confirm this statement with a geophysical survey.