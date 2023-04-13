The central purpose is to venerate the tombs of the apostles Peter and Paul.

Pope Francis will meet with the bishops of the provinces of Barranquilla, Cali, Cartagena, Manizales, Medellín, Santa Fe de Antioquia and Popayán, from April 17 to 22, within the framework of the Visit ad Limina Apostolorum 2023 (until the thresholds of the Apostles).

According to the Archiepiscopal Palace, the central purposes of this meeting are to venerate the tombs of the holy apostles Peter and Paul; meet with the pontiff to talk, present him with a comprehensive report on the state of the pilgrimage Church in the country and visit some of the departments of the Roman Curia to which each ecclesiastical jurisdiction has previously had to send a report.

This is the second group of bishops to travel to Rome. The first, made up of the prelates of the ecclesiastical provinces of Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Florencia, Ibagué, Nueva Pamplona, ​​Tunja and Villavicencio, was from March 20 to 25.

Monsignor Luis José Rueda Aparicio, archbishop of Bogotá and president of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, CEC, stated that, although the Decree of the Sacred Congregation, published by order of Pope Saint Pius X (December 31, 1909) establishes that this visit All bishops must do it every five years. The last time the Colombian prelates did it was in June 2012, when they met with the then Pope Benedict XVI.

On this subject, Monsignor Rueda has indicated that the meeting could be scheduled for this date thanks to the meeting he had in March of last year with Pope Francis, along with Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez Cubillos, Archbishop of Popayán and Vice President of the CEC, already Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, auxiliary bishop of Bogotá and general secretary of the CEC.

“Since 2012 we had not had an ad limina visit, the Pope was amazed and today we managed to report to the Holy Father during Lent and Easter and to receive encouragement from him in our apostolic mission,” he stressed.