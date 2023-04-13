Home News Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez, travels to Rome – news
News

Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez, travels to Rome – news

by admin
Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez, travels to Rome – news

The central purpose is to venerate the tombs of the apostles Peter and Paul.

Pope Francis will meet with the bishops of the provinces of Barranquilla, Cali, Cartagena, Manizales, Medellín, Santa Fe de Antioquia and Popayán, from April 17 to 22, within the framework of the Visit ad Limina Apostolorum 2023 (until the thresholds of the Apostles).

According to the Archiepiscopal Palace, the central purposes of this meeting are to venerate the tombs of the holy apostles Peter and Paul; meet with the pontiff to talk, present him with a comprehensive report on the state of the pilgrimage Church in the country and visit some of the departments of the Roman Curia to which each ecclesiastical jurisdiction has previously had to send a report.

This is the second group of bishops to travel to Rome. The first, made up of the prelates of the ecclesiastical provinces of Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Florencia, Ibagué, Nueva Pamplona, ​​Tunja and Villavicencio, was from March 20 to 25.

Monsignor Luis José Rueda Aparicio, archbishop of Bogotá and president of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, CEC, stated that, although the Decree of the Sacred Congregation, published by order of Pope Saint Pius X (December 31, 1909) establishes that this visit All bishops must do it every five years. The last time the Colombian prelates did it was in June 2012, when they met with the then Pope Benedict XVI.

On this subject, Monsignor Rueda has indicated that the meeting could be scheduled for this date thanks to the meeting he had in March of last year with Pope Francis, along with Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez Cubillos, Archbishop of Popayán and Vice President of the CEC, already Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, auxiliary bishop of Bogotá and general secretary of the CEC.

See also  “Free and without fear”, the new life of Simona Molinari

“Since 2012 we had not had an ad limina visit, the Pope was amazed and today we managed to report to the Holy Father during Lent and Easter and to receive encouragement from him in our apostolic mission,” he stressed.


You may also like

Nelson Cano continues with asphalt works on Calle...

The 17 soldiers held by indigenous people in...

the actresses vying for the lead role

PARAGUAY MAN WHO KILLED HIS PARTNER IN ARGENTINA...

First fatal case of H3N8 bird flu

17 year old disappeared in 1992, sentenced to...

MAG strengthens non-traditional livestock items through a project...

Young people from A. Latina will work for...

The new journey of “Second Entrepreneurship” enters Beidahuang...

The Bergamo of the future is told in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy