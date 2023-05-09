Archeology and Temples of Makhad

150 kilometers away from Islamabad, passing through bill Khant mountains and slopes, the ancient town of Attock District is located on the banks of the Indus River.

Makhad is a historic town on the banks of the Indus River, 20 km from the Tarap Interchange on the CPEC-West route.

Arriving here feels as if you have come to a city of centuries ago.

The old stone and wooden houses, cobbled streets and the cool breeze passing through them give a sense of tranquility.

Most of the houses built here in the old days have been destroyed, but some are still in good condition.

Once upon a time, Makhad was a commercial city, the Hindu influence was more on the trade here. In the market of Makhad, before the partition of India, there were shops of Hindu traders with wooden doors, some of these shops still exist in this condition.

There is also a temple on the bank of the river Indus, which is a masterpiece of construction. Once upon a time, Hindus used to come here and perform religious rituals.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Professor Muhammad Sajid Nizami of Islamic International University said that the history of Makhad is centuries old, it has also been a river port, it was the last port, salt was brought here from Kalabagh by boats and rafts. He used to go to nearby markets. From here to Sukkur there was trade through the river routes.’

Hindus from the surrounding areas used to come for worship in the temple here. Now many changes have come and we are erasing our traditions very fast. There is no role of any individual or any institution to save these historical assets.

In response to a question, Muhammad Sajid Nizami said that walls were built outside Makhad city 300 years ago to protect them from foreign invaders, and three gates were built. There are also river basins for bathing and washing clothes for men and women in this area.

The Chitrakari work on the ancient Hindu houses here is a reflection of the skill of the time.

If even a little attention is paid to the archeology of Makhad and the hills that surround it, tourism development is possible here.