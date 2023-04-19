Archery World Cup started

Sara López from Pereira competed in stage 1 that takes place in Türkiye

Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the first stage of the Archery World Cup began, which takes place in Antalya, Turkey and will go until next Monday, April 24. The Colombian delegation competes with seven athletes, where the presence of Sara José López Bueno from Pereira stands out, who has no rest in sports competitions and constantly sets higher and more demanding challenges in her career.

ABOUT STAGE 1

From Turkey, this was what the Risaraldense said after stage 1: “The qualifying round went incredibly well for me, I am super happy with my score and I am very happy with the high level in this competition despite the weather conditions. Seeing 15 women shooting over 700 and also seeing five Latinas in that top 15 is today’s best. It makes us all work harder and that’s the main goal.”

HIGHLIGHT WHAT IS DONE AS A TEAM

Despite her great marks, Sara López always highlights what is done as a team. “My teammate Daniel Muñoz did an incredible job. We tied the world record for mixed team rankings and broke the national record (714 – 710). He also broke the national record, like Alejandra Usquiano and Juliana Gallego and we ranked third in teams”.

HIS IMPRESSIONS OF THE FIRST DAY

Lastly, the Pereira native highlighted: “I am very happy to be back at my level and to be able to slowly get to where I want to be. I want to congratulate Jyothi Surekha on her perfect 360. That was very impressive considering the wind conditions and also Dafne on second place from her with another amazing score. Tomorrow is a new day and a new opportunity to continue growing”.

MEMBERS OF THE COLOMBIAN DELEGATION

recurve archers

Jorge Enriquez

Santiago Arcila

Ana Maria Rendon

compound archers

Sarah Lopez

Alejandra Usquiano

Juliana Gallego

Daniel Muñoz