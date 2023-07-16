Architect Arrested in Connection with 13-Year-Old Homicide Case

Headline: Architect Arrested in Connection with Gilgo Beach Murders After 13-Year Investigation

Subheadline: Rex Heuermann charged with three counts of premeditated murder; also suspected in fourth woman’s disappearance

In a shocking turn of events, an architect was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders that occurred over a decade ago. Rex Heuermann, a prominent architect whose clients included Catholic Charities and American Airlines, was seen in a video obtained by CNN walking down Fifth Avenue with law enforcement officers before being arrested without incident. He is charged with three counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, and is also a prime suspect in the disappearance and death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The Gilgo Beach murders, which gained national attention through a bestselling book, Netflix drama, and podcast, involved the deaths of four young women who worked as escorts. The victims became known as the “Gilgo Four.” The arrest of Heuermann comes years after the initial investigation and marks a significant breakthrough in the case.

Investigators were able to link Heuermann to the murders through DNA evidence. A crucial breakthrough came when a sample of leftover pizza that Heuermann had discarded was tested and found to match a hair discovered with Waterman’s remains. In addition to the DNA evidence, investigators found that Heuermann made provocative calls from his phone confessing to killing Barthelemy and sexually assaulting family members. He also used disposable phones to contact sex workers and created fake names for an email account used to search for disturbing content.

Heuermann, who maintained his innocence, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty during his initial court appearance. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office stated that they believe Heuermann lived a double life and was living in close proximity to where the remains were found. They are still investigating his possible involvement in the disappearance and death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The arrest of Heuermann brings hope for closure to the families of the victims who have been waiting for justice for over a decade. New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her desire for this arrest to bring peace to the families. The case, which began with the search for a missing woman in 2010, led to the discovery of multiple sets of human remains on Gilgo Beach.

As the investigation continues, authorities are relieved to have made progress in solving these heinous crimes that haunted Long Island for years. The arrest of Rex Heuermann serves as a reminder that justice can prevail and that no case is ever truly closed.

