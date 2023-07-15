Architect Indicted on Six Counts of Murder in Connection with Gilgo Beach Murders

Architect charged with six counts of murder in connection with the “Gilgo Four” case

New York architect Rex Heuermann was indicted on Friday with six counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three of the four women known as the “Gilgo Four.” Heuermann’s remains were found in 2010, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney. Heuermann, who denies being the killer, was arrested for several of the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case involving at least 10 sets of human remains discovered since 2010 on Long Island.

This arrest marks the first significant development in the long-dormant case that has haunted residents and sparked numerous theories about the identity of the serial killer responsible. Authorities, fearing that the suspect might be aware of the ongoing investigation, moved swiftly to apprehend Heuermann.

A search was conducted at an address registered to Heuermann in Massapequa Park, resulting in his detention on Thursday. Heuermann is allegedly linked to the murders of four women, whose bodies were wrapped in burlap and found within days of each other in 2010.

Heuermann’s court-appointed defense attorney, Michael Brown, stated that his client vehemently denies any involvement in the murders. Brown recounted that Heuermann broke down in tears after his arrest and repeatedly insisted on his innocence.

During a bail hearing, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney revealed that Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. While Heuermann was not charged with her murder, the investigation is expected to be resolved soon.

Prosecutors also informed the court that Heuermann had used the cellphones of one of the victims to taunt her family members, escalating their anguish and forcing them to admit to killing and sexually assaulting her.

The arrest of Heuermann comes after an extensive investigation by a task force established by Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. The task force consisted of detectives from the county police, investigators from the sheriff’s office, state police, and the FBI. Using phone records collected in downtown Manhattan and the Massapequa Park area, investigators narrowed down potential suspects who matched a physical description provided by a witness. The suspect’s connection to a green van, which was seen by a witness, added further weight to the investigation.

DNA evidence proved to be a significant breakthrough in identifying Heuermann as a suspect. Investigators obtained DNA from an immediate family member of Heuermann, which was found to match the DNA left on one of the victims buried near Jones Beach.

The murders, which have remained unsolved for years, have stumped authorities. The victims, who were found in the bushes along Gilgo Beach, had advertised prostitution services on sites like Craigslist. This revelation led investigators to delve deeper into the online connections between the victims and potential suspects.

County Executive Steve Bellone hailed Heuermann’s arrest as a significant step forward in closing the case and bringing justice to the victims and their families. However, attorney John Ray, who represents the family of Shannon Gilbert, whose disappearance initiated the investigation, emphasized that this is just the beginning and that the case is part of something much bigger.

The arrest of Rex Heuermann brings renewed hope to resolve the mysterious “Gilgo Four” case and potentially uncover connections to other unsolved murders in the area. Authorities remain determined to seek justice for the victims and provide closure to their grieving families.

