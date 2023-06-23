Architects meet in Selinunte 2023. Open call for the traveling exhibition “New normalities, the architecture of the near future”

For the new edition of “Architects meet in Selinunte” – the usual appointment promoted by theItalian Association of Architecture and Criticism driven by Luigi Prestinenza Puglisi which every year brings together architects from all over Italy (and beyond) within the Archaeological Park of Selinunte – an Open Call has been launched aimed at the selection of projects that will enrich the exhibition set up in the spaces of the Baglio Florio from 19 to 21 October. The exhibition is curated by Horace La Monaca e Luigi Prestinenza Puglisi



The theme chosen this year is “New normals. The architecture of the near future” and wants to be an opportunity to address the various facets and the various declinations undertaken by the world of design, thus giving everyone the opportunity to express their own vision of architecture to come.

The objective is, in fact, to examine, through the works put in place and built in Italy in recent years, how architecture is changing both in public and private spaces due to changes in ways of life determined by concomitant external causes: from Covid to digitalisation, from the change in the composition of households to new forms of work, starting with the spread of smart working and co-working.

After the Sicilian event, the exhibition will then stop in other locations, to finally find a home in Rome during the final event.

How to submit your application

To participate in the Call, please fill in by July 15th il form online with the data of the study and a PDF with images of the work (made in recent years or in an advanced stage of construction) that you want to present in the exhibition.

Are allowed projects built (or under construction) in Italy and abroad by Italian architects.

For clarifications and further information, write to → [email protected]

New Normals, the architecture of the near future is organized by the Italian Association of Architecture and Criticism in collaboration with the Archaeological Park of Selinunte. professionarchitect is media partner and participates in the Scientific Committee.

published: 06/22/2023

