Architectural barriers, funds to Municipalities to eliminate them from public spaces and places – Emilia-Romagna Region

They amount to over 900 thousand euros the resources allocated by the Region to support the Municipalities in the planning costs of the ‘Peba’, i Plans for the elimination of architectural barriers from public spaces and places, such as squares, streets, gardens, schools, museums.

This is what a resolution approved by the Giunta in the last session.

Each project will receive funding equal to over 36mila euro for a total of 25 proposals. The grants – which will be assigned through a call for tenders – will be disbursed in two installments: the first, equal to 80% of the granted grant, following assignment of the planning activities of the Plan, while the remaining 20%, following the approval occurred. It is also expected, a minimum local co-financingwhich varies according to the demographic size of the Municipality.

The resources for the definition of plans for the elimination of architectural barriers come from National fund for the inclusion of people with disabilities which has allocated a total of 12 million euros, divided at regional level on the basis of the resident population in the 18-64 age group.

The Guidelines

The regional resolution initiates the actual planning phase of the plans, after a shared construction work of the Guidelines and a training course, aimed at technicians and officials of the Municipalities. Initiatives activated thanks to a scientific committee, which was attended by CERPA Onlus, Politecnico di Milano, INU and representatives of the regional associations FISH (Italian Federation for overcoming handicap) and FAND (Federation of national associations of people with disabilities).

The call will expire on October 9.

Among the rewards envisaged during the evaluation of the candidatures are those for medium-small Municipalities, with a population between 5,000 and 50,000 inhabitants; for the Municipalities that have participated in the training course promoted by the Region or that have carried out, or are in the process of, adapting the urban planning tools (Pug) and mobility (Pums).

