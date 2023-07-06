Architectural competition decided for the “New Chemistry Building” at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell

The design by the Dresden architects Code Unique Architekten GmbH convinced the jury – competition designs will be exhibited from July 6 to August 31, 2023 in the Chemnitz University Library

The design by the Dresden architects Code Unique Architekten GmbH for the “New Chemical Building” on the TUC campus convinced the jury. Graphic: Code Unique Architekten GmbH Martin Boden-Peroche, one of the managing directors of Code Unique Architekten GmbH, explained the key details of the winning design at the opening of the exhibition on July 6, 2023. Photo: Niklas Schindler At the opening of the exhibition, they found words of praise for the decision of the jury and the soon to be seen urban development of the TUC and the Technologie Campus Süd (from left to right): Volker Kylau, Technical Director of the State Enterprise Saxon Real Estate and Construction Management (SIB), Falk Reinhardt , Head of the SIB Chemnitz branch, and Börries Butenop, Head of the City Planning Office of the City of Chemnitz. Photo: Niklas Schindler Prof. Dr. Marc Armbrüster, member of the jury and holder of the professorship for materials for innovative energy concepts at the TUC: “The selected arrangement of the office and laboratory areas in relation to each other results in short distances. The integration of the public succeeds through the design of the foyer with a large experimental lecture hall and inspiring lounge areas that invite exchange and discussion.” Photo: Niklas Schindler Numerous guests, especially from the Institute of Chemistry at the TUC, viewed the designs submitted for the architectural competition at the opening of the exhibition. Photo: Niklas Schindler The focus of interest was the winning design by the Dresden architects Code Unique Architekten GmbH for the “New Chemical Building” (in the picture above). Photo: Niklas Schindler

In the architectural competition of the Free State of Saxony, represented by the state company Saxon real estate and construction management (SIB), Chemnitz branch, for the “New Chemical Building” of the Technical University of Chemnitz (TUC), the design by the Dresden architects Code Unique Architekten GmbH prevailed. This was the result of a jury of experts on June 23, 2023. The winning design was selected from a total of 20 submissions.

The jury included independent architects, experts from the Saxon State Ministry of Finance, the Saxon State Ministry for Science, Culture and Tourism, two representatives of the TUC and experts from the SIB and the city of Chemnitz. Prof. Dr. Claus Anderhalten, architect and professor in the field of environmentally conscious planning and experimental building at the University of Kassel.

In the next step, the winning design is transferred to the construction planning. The planning of the “new chemical building” of the TUC is under the direction of the SIB Chemnitz branch.

Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of the TUC: “We are very pleased that the urgently needed new construction of the chemical building is now making visible progress. We take this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed. These include the members of the Saxon state parliament, the State Ministry for Science, Culture and Tourism, the state enterprise Saxon real estate and construction management as well as many colleagues at Chemnitz University of Technology.”

Prof. Dr. Michael SommerExecutive Director of the Institute for Chemistry and owner of the Professorship of polymer chemistry in the TUC: “The architectural implementation creates functional and modern premises in the new chemistry building, which offer ideal conditions for research and teaching in chemistry. The new building invites students, employees and the curious to get to know chemistry in Chemnitz better and to help shape it. In combination with the recent personnel and thematic reorientation, the Institute of Chemistry is arming itself for the future and will establish itself as an outstanding and visible Saxon location for research and teaching in the fields of hydrogen, catalysis and intelligent functional and membrane materials”.

Prof. Dr. Thomas SeyllerDean of the Faculty of Science and holder of the Professorship for experimental physics with a focus on technical physics in the TUC: “Due to the physical proximity of the new chemistry building to the Institute of Physics, further necessary synergies will be created between the two institutes of the Faculty of Natural Sciences. The Institutes of Chemistry and Physics are already working closely together. By eliminating distances, the institutes will continue to grow together, which will significantly strengthen both research and teaching at the Faculty of Natural Sciences.”

Prof. Dr. Marc Armbrüsterjury member and owner of the Professorship Materials for Innovative Energy Concepts in the TUC: “As part of the competition, 20 designs were created with a very wide range of creative proposals. From the point of view of the future users, the jury focused on security aspects and functionality when evaluating the proposed institute building. These are implemented in an exemplary manner in the winning design. The selected arrangement of the office and laboratory areas in relation to each other results in short distances. The involvement of the public succeeds through the design of the foyer with a large experimental auditorium and inspiring lounge areas that invite exchange and discussion.”

The jury’s protocol statement on the winning design says: The winning design “succeeds in making a clear appearance on the campus square with a simple cubature. Two staggered bars form a clear focal point of the building.” It is also said that the single-storey plinth design created at the front sides is convincing in terms of the room-widening reaction in the direction of the lecture hall building. In addition, the jury emphasized: “By dividing the usage areas into an office section facing the campus and a south-facing laboratory section, the author achieves a very natural, clearly structured arrangement of the room program without any significant deviations. Both the central entrance and the atrium, which follows the direction of the structure, open up the building very naturally.”

Exhibition in the Chemnitz University Library shows designs from the competition

The results of the architectural competition will be on display from July 6 to August 31, 2023 in the University Library (UB) Chemnitz, Straße der Nations 33, and can be viewed during the opening hours of the UB (Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.). become. Extended opening times apply during the examination period from July 16 to August 12.

Background: New building for the Institute of Chemistry at the TUC

The Institute of Chemistry at the TUC is part of the Faculty of Natural Sciences. It makes a significant contribution to innovative and future-oriented research – including in the areas of hydrogen research, catalysis and intelligent functional materials. It also makes a significant contribution to the TUC’s core competencies of “Materials and Intelligent Systems” and “Resource-efficient production and lightweight construction”.

In addition, the Institute of Chemistry is an integral part of the innovative teaching of STEM subjects. In addition, the institute is significantly involved in the transfer of knowledge and technology to non-university research institutions and in the economy and in this way makes important contributions to the innovation strategy of the Free State of Saxony and to structural change in the Free State.

The Institute of Chemistry is currently housed in the historic Böttcher building of Chemnitz University of Technology on Straße der Nations 62. Since the requirements for modern research and teaching can only be met to a limited extent in the existing rooms in this listed environment, the Institute for Chemistry is to be built with a new building state-of-the-art Teaching, laboratory and research areas on the Reichenhainer Straße campus have been relocated.

The Institute for Physics, the Center for Materials, Architectures and Integration of Nanomembranes (MAIN), the Engineering Sciences as well as the Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology (IWU) and the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems are already on the Reichenhainer Straße campus (ENAS), with which the Institute of Chemistry is closely linked through research, teaching and transfer.

The associated spatial consolidation of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and the proximity to the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology and the Fraunhofer Institutes are intended to achieve enriching synergy effects in teaching and research. The “new chemistry building” completely reorganizes the institute for chemistry and the faculty for natural sciences and sets the course for the future.

The project is co-financed by taxes on the basis of the budget approved by the Saxon State Parliament.

Multimedia: A current course video gives a lively insight into the chemistry course (Bachelor/Master) at the TUC: www.mytuc.org/zyqv

(Authors: Matthias Fejes, Alwin-Rainer Zipfl (SIB))

Update: The report was supplemented with photos from the opening of the exhibition on July 6 at 3:20 p.m.

Mario Steinebach

06.07.2023

