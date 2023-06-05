Home » Architectural competition: winning designs for the Pina Bausch Center
Architectural competition: winning designs for the Pina Bausch Center

Wuppertal (epd). The three winning designs for the new construction of the planned Pina Bausch center in Wuppertal have been chosen. The international planning competition was won by a design by the New York architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro, as the city of Wuppertal announced on Monday. Second place went to the Berlin office Hascher Jehle Design, third place went to the Munich architects Auer Weber.

According to the information provided, the design from New York envisages a glass block made of recycled steel with variable workspaces, indoor and outdoor stages and greenery for the Pina Bausch Center. The New York office is considered one of the world‘s leading architectural offices for cultural buildings.

According to the city, the Berlin architects are proposing a horizontally green wood and glass cube with a pavilion in front of the entire ensemble. The Munich office designed a circle construction for the planned dance center. According to the jury, the competition was at the highest level.

The city of Wuppertal announced that all submitted competition designs will be presented from June 7th to 18th in the theater, which is to become a central part of the future dance center. After the summer break, the three winning designs will then be exhibited in the Wuppertal town hall. Only after the process has been completed will it be clear which design will be implemented.

In April 2022, the city of Wuppertal launched the architectural competition for the Pina Bausch Center, which is intended to honor the dancer and choreographer (1940-2009). Pina Bausch is considered a pioneer of modern dance theater and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. As director of the Tanztheater Wuppertal since 1973, she has shaped a “new, revolutionary style” that has set standards for the arts worldwide, the city explained.

According to the information provided, the Pina Bausch Center is to be built in Wuppertal-Elberfeld on the so-called Kulturinsel am Wupperbogen and, in addition to the Tanztheater Wuppertal, will also house the Pina Bausch Foundation, an international center for interdisciplinary stage productions and the “Forum Wupperbogen” project laboratory.

