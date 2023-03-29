ACADEMIA. –

Authorities of the Municipality of Riobamba congratulated the Architecture students of the Indoamérica University for the architectural proposal for the design of the Public Plaza on the property of the former Railway Club of the city, which contributed with ideas for the final project.

The actions become an opportunity for students to function in various fields.

Teachers and students participated in the open competition for the design of the Public Square on the property of the former Railway Club of the city, in the year 2021, which will be carried out this year. Within the project, various ideas from the contestants were taken into account, among them, that of the Indo-Americans, reported Professor Luis Llacas, who also stated that: “What stood out the most for the public entity was the unique proposal they had the students to connect the ground floor of the land with the upper part of the heritage building of Correos del Ecuador where the beautiful architecture of the dome is also visually used, so that it functions as a viewpoint to the city”.

“When the city’s Heritage Department launched the contest, we saw an opportunity for students to develop in various fields; first on how to apply for this type of contest that helps them as professionals; and second, to have an approach with other professionals, because other architecture studios from Ambato and Riobamba also participated”, emphasized the Professor.

Architect Luis Soria, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Construction of the Universidad Indoamérica, stated that it is important to applaud the work of the professors and students who, with effort, dedication and passion for the profession, managed to execute excellent proposals. , worthy of emulation, demonstrating that they were not only forged as good professionals but also as better human beings.

Lissette Vinueza, a ninth semester student, pointed out that it is gratifying that society makes their efforts and knowledge visible. “The plaza represents something historical, but it was completely unrelated to the community, surrounded by walls that created blind spots, fueling insecurity; So our project consisted of opening spaces so that they have more faculties and people have access to it, with a proposal for urban mobility, places where you can watch movies, develop events, art exhibitions, among others; and the visual connection of the square with the dome of Correos del Ecuador,” she reported.

Stanlin Moya, a student, commented that at first the process was virtual because it was in times of a pandemic, but later they were able to carry out an in-depth analysis in the territory and with the public officials of the Municipality. “Each group of students embodied their idea and we organized concepts to achieve the goal,” he added.

For the academics of the University, it is important that students link with society, carrying out their pre-professional practices, applying their knowledge in situ and generating connections with public entities at a national and international level; which validates the comprehensive learning that is taught in Indoamerica.