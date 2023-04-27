Architecture Biennale 2023, the Italian Pavilion in Fosbury looks beyond the 6 months of the exhibition – “Spatial. Everyone belongs to everyone else”

«We enrolled at the University at the turn of the 2007-2008 economic crisis and once we graduated we had to deal with a job market that was certainly not ready to welcome us. Furthermore, for the last two years we have been stuck at home due to the pandemic crisis and we find ourselves in the midst of an energy and political crisis. However, it is perhaps the environmental crisis that will have the strongest impact on our daily lives and the construction sector, to which architecture is aimed, is one of the major sources of resource consumption and emissions into the environment on a global level. […] We represent a generation that grew up in a context of permanent crisis”.

Underlining the role of architects, less and less protagonists in the transformation of cities and territories despite the chronic weaknesses of our context, the curatorial team of the Italian Pavilion, Fosbury Architecturepresented this afternoon in Rome, at a press conference in the Sala Spadolini, the project that in less than a month we will see set up in the Arsenale in Pavilion of the Tese delle Verginito Venice.

«Almost by definition an architecture exhibition serves to raise strategic questions, the invited designers help to strengthen the thesis and the curator to historicize the phenomenon. We will not shirk this task; but we are not so much interested in making an intuition universal, as in restoring a snapshot of a ‘movement’ – still unaware in Italy – that we register, of which we are part, which is ripening its first fruits and which perhaps will become something. In any case, this in Paglione Italia will have been an opportunity to transform all the energies called into action».



photo: © Giacomo Bianco

A curatorial team of under 40s (the first time in the history of the Italian Pavilion) who thus choose to give voice to the generation of architects to which they belong, who grew up and trained in a scenario of permanent crisis and who, precisely for these reasons, chose collaboration, sharing and dialogue as tools for carrying out one’s business.

Con “Spatial. Everyone belongs to everyone else”, Fosbury Architecture therefore chooses to be the spokesperson for Italian designers – which they themselves define as “sustainable natives” – who have already accepted all the challenges of contemporaneity and for whom transdisciplinarity is a tool to expand the limits of architecture.

Il built artifact assumes, therefore, the role of means and not an ultimate end, e lo space it is understood as a physical and symbolic place, a geographical area and an abstract dimension, a system of known references and a territory of possibilities.

Indeed, for the first time, the Italian Pavilion was interpreted by the curators as an opportunity to create new projects, «as an activator of concrete actions for the benefit of territories and local communities, beyond the idea that an exhibition should only be an “exhibition”».

A substantial part of the public funds allocated to the Pavilion was, in fact, used to trigger new processes or enhance existing projects by adding a new chapter.

Spaziale’s 9 activations

Acting as mediators between different constellations of local and non-local agents, Fosbury Architecture has given life to a collective project which is itself a “Laboratory of the Future”, already mentioned in the general theme of the Architecture Biennale chosen by its curator Lesley Lokko.

From north to south to the islands, Spaziale has spotted 9 more and less fragile territories within our territoryto bring a wide-ranging collaborative process to the center of the Italian Pavilion, an inclusive project that will involve figures of excellence and local communities, staging the best research carried out by Italian architects under 40 in relation to specific territorial needs.

A TARANTO coexistence with the disaster will be told on the roofs of the city by the Post Disaster collective in dialogue with Silvia Calderoni and Ilenia Caleo • In the BAIA DI IERANTOa FAI naturalistic oasis near Naples, the BB architects – Alessandro Bava and Fabrizio Ballabio – with Terraforma Festival will stage reconciliation with the environment • A TRIESTE multicultural coexistence will be analyzed along the Italian-Slovenian border by Giuditta Vendrame with Ana Shametaj • A RIPA THEATINAin the province of Chieti, the HPOs with Claudia Durastanti will involve the community in the recovery of the unfinished heritage • On the Venetian mainland, BETWEEN MESTRE AND MARGHERAParasite 2.0 with Elia Fornari will address the theme of social inclusion working on the democratization of recreational activities • A GOATSin Montiferru in Sardinia, the Lemonot group will work with Roberto Flore on food transition • A BOOKLETdistrict of Catania, Studio Ossidiana will collaborate with Adelita Husni Bey on a project to regenerate the suburbs • A BELMONTE CALABRO, representing the internal Italian areas, the Orizzontale collective with Bruno Zamborlin will question the overcoming of the digital divide. • In the plain between PRATO and PISTOIAthe designers (ab)Normal and CAPTCHA in collaboration with Emilio Vavarella will investigate the limits of landscape protection and its reproducibility.

Discover all the actors involved in the 9 activations of Spaziale

What we will see at the Biennale and after the Biennale

What we will see inside the Italian Pavilion – explained the Fosburys – will not be a finished project, but the launch of a series of initiatives that will have a long-lasting impact. From an exhibition point of view, iThe Pavilion will return the formal and theoretical synthesis of the processes triggered in the nine territories in the months preceding the openingfrom January to May, restoring a different and original image of Italian architecture in the international context, while outside the Arsenale space will be given to the representation of the processes activated throughout the Italian peninsula.

In fact, the local projects will not stop with the inauguration of the exhibition, but will continue with a dense series of activities in the territories throughout the duration of the Biennale and beyond.

The performance of all the activities in the territories can be followed on the online and social platforms activated starting from January 2023.

+info: spaziale2023.it | instagram profile: instagram.com/spaziale.presenta

What will happen during and after the Biennale | From the public program to the legacy of Spaziale

The Italian Pavilion, for the entire duration of the exhibition, will be accompanied by a Public Program titled “New World“, which will be divided into numerous appointments – seminars, conferences, laboratories, workshops – on various locations. Within this programme, a series of five meetings will take place at the Teatrino di Palazzo Grassi.

Thinking about the post Biennale, “Spatial. Everyone belongs to everyone else” will actually become promoter of processes that will go beyond the six-month duration of the 2023 Architecture Biennale, making the legacy of the exhibition and the Italian Pavilion tangible to give meaning to the consumption of resources used to create them.

The occasion of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition thus appears as an opportunity to put into practice an academy spread throughout the country and to finance – through the funds allocated and collected – projects that are useful for the communities that have participated in the entire process.

#focus.biennale.architecture.2023 – 18th International Architecture Exhibition . Venice Biennial

© breaking latest news