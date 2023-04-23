Architecture Biennale 2023, the Pavilion of the Holy See by Álvaro Siza and Studio Albori on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore

on the cover: Study model of the garden and the installations in the garden of the Benedictine monastery ©studio Albori

After that of 2018, which had seen the construction of the 10 chapels immersed in the woods of the Island of San Giorgio, this will be the second historic participation of the Holy See at the Venice Biennale. A reconfirmed place, therefore, which however shifts the attention to another portion of the lagoon island: the spaces of the Benedictine monastery.

Thus, the Commissioner Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonçatogether with the editor Roberto Cremascoliunveiled the project of the Pavilion of the Holy See for the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – scheduled from May 20 to November 26 – own starting from the search for the placesince, given the Vatican’s recent entry onto the scene, there is no fixed pavilion located between the Giardini and the Arsenale.

«I believe that the search for the place is an additional resource for organizing the national pavilion – he commented at the press conference Roberto Cremascoliformer curator of the Portuguese Pavilion in 2016 – because it connects us with the city and the lagoon area and therefore gives us the possibility of being able to be useful to the area itself in some way. Useful for creating a relationship between the territory, the residents and the biennial with its audience».

The monastic garden before the intervention from the Bell Tower of the Palladian Basilica | photo: ©Marco Cremascoli

“Leading the show”Social friendship: meeting in the garden” – explains Cremascoli again – will be the teachings of Pope Francis’ encyclicals “Laudato si'” (2015) and “Fratelli tutti” (2020), an invitation to visitors to take care of the planet as we take care of ourselves, and to celebrate the culture of encounter».

The undisputed protagonist inside the exhibition halls of the monastery will be the intervention of the master Álvaro Sizawhich will guide visitors towards the garden, the latter entrusted to the Italian collective Studio Albori (Emanuele Almagioni, Giacomo Borella, Francesca Riva) with an action that mixes together architecture and participatory and ecological processesin line with the broader title “Laboratory of the Future” chosen by the curator of the Biennale, Lesley Lokko.

«This intervention at the Biennale is a great surprise for me but also a great concern for the responsibility entrusted to it – commented Alvaro Siza connected from his studio in Porto. – The first feeling was some form of fear, but I saw in the theme a total opportunity. In the midst of the news that you hear every day, this is an indispensable theme. You can’t compete with the beauty of San Giorgio, so I solved it by working in contrast of expression. The sculptures that fill the three rooms are quite schematic and this creates a contrast that seems effective to me, the only one I could imagine in the available space. They are people who go to the garden and demonstrate the need to meet, and breathe solidarity. That was my intention”

The space will be accessed from the Darsena Grande dell’Isola, facing the basin of San Marco, on the ground floor of the historic building called Manica Lunga.

Álvaro Siza in carpentry for the prototypes of his figures | photo: ©Marco Cremascoli

Portrait of the architects (from the right) Emanuele Almagioni, Giacomo Borella, Francesca Riva in their studio in Milan | photo: ©Marco Cremascoli

The curator Roberto Cremascoli tells the exhibition itinerary

The first part of the itinerary develops inside the exhibition halls of the monastery, managed by the Benedicti Claustra Onlus, actively involved in the project.

“Visitors – explains Roberto Cremascoli – they will be introduced by the installation O encontro (The meeting) by Álvaro Siza, composed of a sequence of figures arranged from the main gallery through the rooms, until reaching the garden. They will welcome us with open arms, kneel or greet us. They will dialogue with the unharmed space of the convent, with each other, with visitors. With their gestures they lead us to the meeting in the garden, the place of contemplation».

This is a clear reference to the courageous social vision of Pope Francis which, in an incessant movement made up of pauses and surprises, will culminate in the confrontation with the last monolith placed on the border with the garden, indicating the path towards the renovated monastic garden, now reorganized through special reception facilities.

Álvaro Siza in his studio | photo: ©Marco Cremascoli

The new conformation of the garden, designed by Studio Albori, offers a partly shaded (thanks to wooden and bamboo pergolas), partly open-air walk among the new plantings, where the wood used has the possibility of experiencing a second life, as the second chance you want to give to places, cultures and living beings.

«The first act in the garden – continues the curator – its aim is to make orderintegrating the existing essences with the new plantings of the garden, made up of various sections of vegetables (for convent or external consumption), aromatic and medicinal herbs, wild herbs and edible flowers (for the contemplative spaces). The arrangement of crops – continues – si identifies with the elements of nature, sun, earth, air, water, associating the edible part of plants with its own element: fruits that need the sun (tomatoes), roots and tubers that grow underground, flowers and perfumes that float in the air, leaves are full of water. Where possible, a subdivision of the garden into geographical areas has been created to tell the origin of the essences: in the fruit-sun section there are mainly plants that come from the Americas and in the roots-earth section instead a predominance of plants from the Mediterranean basin ( Southern Europe, Middle East, Near East)».

Study sketch for the garden and installations in the garden of the Benedictine monastery | ©studio Albori

Designed as a space available to everyone, the new conformation will allow you to walk among the gardensthe chicken coop, the seed storage and rest areas, in a practice of recognition and contemplation.

The scenario – material and spiritual – will thus bring us closer to the daily life of the Benedictine monastery, to its Rule, opening up the possibility of a current dialogue with the spaces that are so emblematic of the architectural tradition.

“In the end – continues Roberto Cremascoli – “the second act in the garden transformed into a vegetable garden, still carried out to a design and construction by Studio Albori thanks to the development of a multidisciplinary practice, will combine architectural activities with participatory and ecological processes. Through the reuse of the material taken from the removal of a house in Cortina d’Ampezzo, artifacts have been created to house the chicken coop and others that make it possible to stop in the garden, shelter, meet or simply contemplate. They are the constructions of a kiosk with a pergola (limonaia), a parasol with seats, a seed deposit with a pergola and shelter, a greenhouse» – conclude.



Study sketch: genesis and realization path of the installations in the garden of the Benedictine monastery | ©studio Albori

Bozzetti in the studio of the figure Álvaro Siza | ©Alvaro Siza

General study model of the figures in the spaces of the Abbey of San Giorgio Maggiore made by Álvaro Siza | ©Álvaro Siza

Piazza San Marco from the Island of San Giorgio | photo: ©Marco Cremascoli

#focus.biennale.architecture.2023 – 18th International Architecture Exhibition . Venice Biennial

© breaking latest news