Architecture Biennale, installation at the Fondaco dei Tedeschi – Veneto

(ANSA) – VENICE, MAY 10 – The Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice, on the occasion of the Architecture Biennale, has entrusted the Sbagliato Collective – created in 2011 by three Roman architects and designers – with the conception of Radials, a site-specific installation in the historic sixteenth-century warehouse, subject to restoration by architect Rem Koolhaas.



With Radials Sbagliato proposes for the fourth floor and the water loggia of the building two different declinations of the same artistic idea: to create unexpected “gaps” within the rigid order of the architecture and thus generate questions in the observer about how the reality in which he lives is fleeting and subjective. The five large round arches, which close off the vast portico on the Grand Canal, are reproduced and multiplied, generating an almost infinite perspective.



By altering the solids and voids on a part of the facade, new passages have been invented, through which the past delivers the baton to the present, and vice versa. The memory of Giorgione’s ancient frescoes dialogues silently with the multiplicity of arches, graphically represented by Sbagliato. On the fourth floor, the Roman collective re-proposes a portion of the internal courtyard, multiplying it, decontextualized, on the four walls. The blue-colored arches move sinuous as if submerged in water, the founding element of the lagoon city, and the reflections of the sky through the veil highlight its chromatic power.



Through this intervention, the space acquires strong dreamlike and timeless connotations. The apparent “gaps” invite the visitor to choose to remain suspended between what exists and what could be or to decide to cross and abandon oneself to a different reality.



Radials will be inaugurated on May 18 and will be open until November 10.


