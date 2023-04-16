Architecture Festival in the islands: Sicily and Sardinia (and beyond): “After Festival” and “Abitare la Vacanza”

As we anticipated some time ago in an article, this year – from 15 to 30 April – Italy will be studded with Architecture Festivalsall winners of the public notice promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture.

Overturning the vision of the peninsula – always north, south and islands – in this “first episode” we begin to tell you about them starting right from Sicily e Sardinia.

Sicily involves the provinces and territories of Palermo, Trapani, Caltanissetta, Syracuse and Catania, with a reflection on the historicization of the island and on how to modify perspectives and perceptions related to the concept of “tradition”.

Sardinia, in the broader project that also involves the regions of Liguria and Tuscany, faces the investigation of what it means “Living the Holiday”going to find some architectures of great masters of the ‘900 forgotten or little known, as the case of the houses of alberto ponies in Costa Paradiso (Sardinia), the amphitheater of Giancarlo DeCarlo in Colletta di Castelbianco (Liguria) and the works of Victor Giorgini in Baratti – Piombino (Tuscany).

Afterhistory, Afterlife | Widespread festival of architecture in Sicily

22 – 29 April 2023

Urban walks, visits, talks and meetings to discover architectures, places, landscapes – built, forgotten or not completed – with the aim of identifying a different reading capable of triggering a new awareness of issues deeply rooted in the recent history of Sicily, from the heritage of modern architecture to the industrial and post-industrial landscape and to decolonisation.

At the basis of the Sicilian festival there is a multidisciplinary analysis of the architecture of the island that characterized the centennial 1922 – 2022, a research program on Sicily that wants to question the island beyond its historicization: what does it mean, and how can one change one’s perspective and perception on what has always been perceived as ‘tradition’?

AFTER HISTORY it refers to the rewriting of a part of Sicilian history to which little attention has been paid, enhancing its heritage and trying to transform a romanticized vision that proliferates in the representation of an underdeveloped and backward south and at the same time stratified by cultures and dominations; AFTERLIFEhowever, is understood as restart with change of point of view to investigate the possibilities of the territory by offering a second life to its architecture.

The festival is promoted and organized by the Studio Rizoma Foundation with the team of curators Pietro Airoldi, Lisa Andreani, Jacopo Costanzo (WAR), Zeno Franchini (LOTS/Marginal), Francesca Gattello (LOTS/Marginal), Valeria Guerrisi (WAR) and Izabela Anna Moren (FSR), the festival develops from the idea of ​​a Grand Tour of the Sicilian territory of the last 100 years, and during the 8 days the festival will accompany visitors to discover 10 places between cities and villages in the provinces of Palermo, Trapani, Caltanissetta, Syracuse and Catania.

EVENTS NOT TO BE MISSED

It starts from Palermothen head east, tapping Gibellina and his utopian project, the great industrial poles of Augusta, the room e Imerese terms; continue with Borgo Rizzathe abandoned rural village built in the fascist era, and finally Catania and its peculiar territorial relationship.

Expected visits to private homes and places not normally accessible to the public, such as house designed by architect Arno Brandlhuber in Viscari, near Castellammare del Golfo; there Tifeo Power Plant and theseaplane base in Augsburg; The EGV Center residential/commercial complexevidence of the season of renewal of Sicilian architecture known as the “School of Cefalù”; Loving Palace at BBPR; Villa “The Oak” signed by Giuseppe Samonà.

Among the events worth mentioning:

the opening night of April 22 in Palermo, with special guests by Ortigia Sound System

the Teatro del Carmine, in Salemi where the show «Here We Are» is staged with Claudio Collovà produced by Genìa Art Lab

the closing evening at the amphitheater of the Le Ciminiere trade fair complex in Catania, which includes 24h of video installations, a bookshop, an assembly of contemporary Sicilian professionals followed by a musical program and a final party again by Ortigia Sound System.

Among the guests of the talks: Giovanna Silva • Eric Overmeer • foundation • Giuseppina Grasso Cannizzo • Pippo Ciorra • Fala Atelier • Moncada Rangel • Fosbury Architecture • Shorideh Molavi • Claudius Gulli • John Leo • Roberto Collová.

All the info and the program → afterfestival.xyz

Living the holiday | between Sardinia, Liguria and Tuscany

Colletta di Castelbianco (Savona), Piombino (Livorno), Costa Paradiso (Sassari)

15 – 30 April 2023

Developed as an interdisciplinary field action research, the festival will be divided between participatory construction workshop – open to students and professionals – for the creation of spaces for the community, residencies of national and international artists e talk with professors and researchers, engaged in a debate on knowledge and protection of cultural and environmental heritage, in the name of a conscious tourism based on intercultural and intergenerational dialogue between communities and visitors.

By placing good practices for land management at the center of attention, Abitare la Vacanza will bring together 3 regions, 3 sites and 3 renowned architectsactively involving communities in a reflection on the potential that quality architecture and urban planning offers in reducing the effects of climate change.

In fact, the festival sees the regions of as protagonists Liguria, Sardinia e Tuscany which will bring to attention, respectively, a place and a famous architect:

alberto ponies a COSTA PARADISO (SS)

a COSTA PARADISO (SS) Giancarlo DeCarlo in COLLETTA OF CASTELBIANCO (SV)

in COLLETTA OF CASTELBIANCO (SV) Victor Giorgini a BARATTI (LI).

The festival is organized by plug-in (head association), U-Boot-Lab, BACo. Vittorio Giorgini Archive, LandWorksand realized with the support of the Municipality of Trinità d’Agultu e Vignola (SS), Municipality of Piombino (LI), Municipality of Castelbianco (SV), Order of Architects PPC Sassari and Order of Architects PPC Savona

EVENTS NOT TO BE MISSED

Among the activities worth mentioning

COAST PARADISE

Saturday 29 April | inauguration of the work created during the workshop organized by LandWorks + pop-up evening

| inauguration of the work created during the workshop organized by LandWorks + pop-up evening Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April | guided visits to the houses of the architect Alberto Ponis in collaboration with the owners and the Community of the Costa Paradiso Territory

CASTELBIANCO COLLECTION

Saturday 22nd April | Guided tours of the village recovered by Giancarlo De Carlo + micro-architecture inauguration by GRRIZ

BARTER

17 – 24 April | exhibitions: Photographers see the Hexagon / The restoration project of Casa Esagono / Casa Esagono and Casa Saldarini / Superexhibition – Observatory of Italian architecture + talks around the themes of nature and the city, transformation processes of the Italian coastal areas, transformations of the territory between technology, energy and sustainable economic development

All info and programs → abitarelavacanza.it

Casa Gostner, 1998, photo E. Piccardo, courtesy “Living the holiday”.

G. De Carlo, Colletta di Castelbianco, photo courtesy “Living the holiday”.

Casa Esagono, Vittorio Gorgini, ph E. Piccardo, courtesy “Living the holiday”.

[to be continued…]

© breaking latest news