The Order of Architects of the Province of Arezzo presents the fourth edition of the national writing competition “Architecture of Words”.

The competition, whose title is inspired by the work of the same name by the Turin architect and designer Carlo Mollino, invites “make architecture with words” in a context free from prejudices and superstructures. All those who love architecture and who wish to “talk” about architecture through writing can participate.

Those interested are invited to tell the positive sensations experienced in observing an architectural work, bringing out the value of architecture as an art capable of moving, inspiring and contributing to personal and collective well-being. The emotional power of architecture, beyond the simple constructive function, Le Corbusier stated: “Construction is to keep up: Architecture is to move”.

Characteristics of the admitted works

You participate by presenting a single unpublished, autobiographical, non-fictionalized work referring to real architecturesmay contain testimonials, facts, reports and travel experiences.

The text must not exceed 7,000 characters (title, author’s name and spaces included). It is possible to insert illustrations and/or photographs, but they will not affect the overall evaluation.

Jury

Dr. Natalia Cangi Organizational director of the National Diary Archive Foundation

Culture Commission Casa dell’Architeura OAR Prof. Pasquale Giuseppe Macrì founder of the cultural association ARS NOVA and Art-collector

founder of the cultural association ARS NOVA and Art-collector Marco Hagge writer and journalist

writer and journalist Arch. Antonella Giorgeschi President of the PPC Order of Architects of Arezzo

award

The first ten works will become part of the National Diary Archive Foundation.

The first three authors in the ranking will receive a plaque and further recognition:

1st place: “Valentina” typewriter (produced by Olivetti in 1968 based on a project by Ettore Sottsass)

2nd place: “Eclisse” lamp (produced by Artemide based on a 1965 design by Vico Magistretti)

3rd place: modular container (produced by Kartell based on a 1969 design by Anna Castelli Ferrieri)

