Wednesday 22 March 2023 | 18.30

A comic strip, a screenwriter, an illustrator and the Bauhaus these are the protagonists of the first meeting of the review “Balloon Comics and Architecture” organized by the Order of Architects of Bologna in collaboration with Patto per la Lettura and Libreria Trame.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday 22 March 2023, starting at 18.30 and will be an opportunity to hear once again about the most famous school of architecture in the world but from a new perspective, that of the people who have animated it: students and professors.

Taking a cue from the recent comic publication “Bauhaus. The idea that changed the world” Of Valentina Grande e Sergio Varbella published by Centauria, together with the authors, the history of the main events of the school will be retraced, notions on the construction of a comic story will be given, and examples of architectural drawing and space planning in this medium will be shown, with the help of images projected on the screen.

It is possible to follow the event online through the X-clima platform.

Participation is free for OABo members, for others the fee is €15

