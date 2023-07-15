Architecture today. Context, challenges, conditions – call for under 35s

Delivery by 8 September 2023

The review of events linked to theanniversary of 100 years of profession promoted by the Order of Architects of Milan.

The last appointment – edited by Gabriele Pasqui with Federico Aldini and Bianca Miglietta – will be dedicated to the decade between 2013 and 2023, and will represent an important moment of reflection on the future scenarios of the profession. For this reason, one is called call aimed at under 35s which invites interested parties to reflect on the actuality of being an architect today and on the challenges of the future.

The decade 2013-2023 outlines a turning point for architectural work practices, both in terms of design themes and the public agenda within which they are placed, and from the point of view of the organization of professional work.

On the first front, the economic and financial crisis of 2008 breaks down and recomposes the demand for design, starting from a radicalization of the themes of regeneration and reuse, but also of the ecological dimension of the action on the built environment. In the background, the two major themes of the climate crisis and growing inequalities on an urban scale, between cities, territories and regions. These challenges are taken up in professional practices starting from profound processes of reorganization of work and innovation of technologies, which change the very ways of making architecture, the forms of the client, the relationship with the public agenda

Participants will have to answer the following questions: In your opinion, what are the central themes and environmental and social challenges that architecture is facing today and will have to deal with in the coming years? In your experience as an architect* what are the most significant changes taking place in concrete professional work, in relation to organizational forms, economic and regulatory conditions, the technological dimension? What do you think are the major problems and opportunities for those entering the architectural profession today? How to participate

The requested video contribution is free, both in terms of format and content: a frontal shot with a smartphone, a reading of a text, a collage of images, etc., as long as it respects the maximum duration of 120 seconds.

Participation is free.

