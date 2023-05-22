archives, libraries and museums, can be presented until May 31

ACTIVITY.-

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage together with the National Institute of Cultural Heritage (INPC) keep open, until May 31, 2023, the application phase for the Promotion Lines in its modality: “Intervention in Community Social Memory Repositories: Historical Archives, Libraries and Museums”.

Heritage assets, as part of cultural heritage.

This program is part of the Cultural Heritage Promotion Project, an initiative that seeks to strengthen the management and care of documents, archaeological objects, books and other cultural elements in the different archives, libraries and museums of the country’s communities. The 30 best projects will receive a non-reimbursable stimulus of $450,000, 15,000 to each of the 30 best initiatives.

The emblematic project Líneas de Fomento, executed by the INPC in different areas of knowledge, to date has benefited 1 million 500 thousand people with more than 117 projects developed in 121 cantons and 186 parishes in the country. This is the first time that non-reimbursable funds are delivered directly to the communities and holders of traditional knowledge and intangible cultural heritage that have applied with innovative projects.

These actions articulate State policies and the innovation of citizen proposals with criteria of safeguarding the intangible heritage and conservation of the tangible heritage; Community participation; interculturality; gender equity, to save cultural heritage and social memory.

To find out the bases and how to apply, go to: https://convocatoriafomento.patrimoniocultural.gob.ec/ in the icon “Repositories of social memory”.