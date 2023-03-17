Status: 03/16/2023 11:55 p.m

According to the EU decision, from 2035 no new cars should be driven by a combustion engine. That lean out loud ARD Germany trend 67 percent of Germans. The majority of people understand the demand for wages in the public sector.

A large majority of citizens in Germany reject the end of the combustion engine in 2035. In the Germany trend for the ARD morning magazine A good two-thirds (67 percent) spoke out against the end of combustion engines in new cars in twelve years. Only one in four (25 percent) advocated the end of the combustion engine in 2035.

The greatest approval for the end of the traditional car engine was among younger voters up to the age of 34 (33 percent) and people with higher educational qualifications (34 percent), but according to the information, there was no majority for the combustion engine-off here either.

Only among supporters of the Greens did the corresponding plan of the EU meet with majority approval (69 percent). Voters from the other parties represented in the Bundestag strongly disapprove of the move.

New cars from 2035 only without greenhouse gas emissions

The EU Parliament decided this week to end new vehicles with combustion engines. From 2035, only new cars that do not emit greenhouse gases should be sold in the EU. There is no unanimous opinion in the Federal Government on this question.

Slender majority supports public sector wage demand

According to a survey, the collective bargaining demands of the trade unions in the public sector meet with shared views among the citizens. 44 percent of those surveyed consider the demands for 10.5 percent more wages, but at least 500 euros more per month, to be appropriate. Another eight percent don’t even go far enough.

However, 42 percent think that the demands of the unions go too far. Among citizens over 65 years of age, the rejection of the wage expectations of the trade union ver.di and the civil servants’ association dbb is even higher at 51 percent.

The situation is somewhat different among the employed respondents. Here, 49 percent consider the employee’s demand to be appropriate, and a further ten percent believe that the increase in wages should be even higher.

Third round of negotiations at the end of March

The employer side has so far offered five percent in two steps and one-off payments of 2500 euros. For weeks, employees have been putting pressure on with warning strikes. In many places there are therefore restrictions, for example in local transport, in day care, in waste disposal or in clinics and social institutions. The third round of negotiations is scheduled for March 27-29 in Potsdam.