ARD television service from the Federal Garden Show

The ARD television service on Pentecost Sunday was celebrated in the open air at the Federal Garden Show in Mannheim. The place of the ecumenical service, the church’s “Possibility Garden”, was still a restricted area on a military site nine years ago, the Protestant Dean Ralph Hartmann and the Catholic Dean Karl Jung recalled in the joint liturgy. Now a big summer and peace festival is being celebrated here. “This is Pentecost, when God’s Spirit allows perspectives to grow and we humans feel it,” said Hartmann. “You cannot see wind, but you can see its effects.”

Pastor Nina Roller referred to Jesus’ disciples who had barricaded themselves out of fear after his crucifixion. “Anyone who goes out makes themselves vulnerable and will end up being attacked.” But then the resurrected Jesus came to his disciples, promised them peace and gave his farewell gift, the Holy Spirit: “He blows his gift right in their faces.”