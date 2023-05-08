ARD/ZDF websites censor interview with Mittelstandsunion boss Connemann

GEZ broadcast protects Habeck. The harsh and particularly critical statements by Gitta Connemann were shortened, censored and deleted on the ARD and ZDF websites.

We reported that Gitta Connemann (58, CDU), leader of the Mittelstand Union, was allowed to appear on the Phoenix channel with harsh criticism of Robert Habeck and his Ministry of Economic Affairs.

But interestingly, the harsh and particularly critical statements by Gitta Connemann were shortened on the ARD and ZDF websites [siehe Bericht BILD-Zeitung]. They were simply deleted.

So the joy about the turnaround in the public GEZ compulsory contribution media was too early. There is still censorship to shield the traffic light government from criticism.

The Germans are deliberately misinformed or insufficiently informed.

The question arises to what extent the public service media are to blame for the fact that opinions critical of the government are defamed, excluded, marginalized or concealed in Germany. The ÖRR fails as the fifth instance in Germany.