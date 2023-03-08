Simultaneously and in parallel, pro-government media published various reports that an unnamed, “pro-Ukrainian” but non-government group was responsible for the Nord Stream attack. The Russian government calls the abstruse reports a “diversionary tactic”.

It’s always the same western media, with good ties to the US government, the federal government, Atlantic Bridge NGOs and the Open Societywhich attract attention with orchestrated media campaigns, whether the »Panama Papers«, Ibizagate, the latest anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about »Team Jorge« from Israel or this time the alleged »pro-Ukrainian group« that carried out the Nord Stream attack from the kitchen table of a chartered yacht should have.

“According to joint research by the ARD capital studio, the ARD political magazine Kontraste, the SWR and the ZEIT,” says the venerable weekly newspaper by Helmut Schmidt and Marion Gräfin Dönhoff, »in the course of the investigation it was possible to largely reconstruct how and when the bomb attack was prepared. Accordingly, traces lead in the direction of Ukraine. However, investigators have not found any evidence as to who ordered the destruction.”

According to information from the ARD capital studio, the German investigators In contrastSWR and ZEIT succeeded in “identifying the boat that was allegedly used for the secret operation.”

It is said to be “a yacht rented from a company based in Poland, apparently owned by two Ukrainians. According to the investigation, the secret operation at sea was carried out by a team of six people.«

It should be loud Time acted around “five men and one woman”: A captain, two divers, two diving assistants and a doctor who are said to have transported the explosives to the crime scenes and placed them there. The nationality of the perpetrators is unclear. Conveniently, the secret squad reportedly left their forged passports and traces of explosives on board the boat.

Even the “research association” is well aware of how poor their patchwork of writing must seem compared to the detailed report by award-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on possible US perpetration. So they themselves concede:

»Even if there are clues leading to Ukraine, the investigators have not yet been able to find out who commissioned the suspected group of perpetrators. In international security circles, it is not ruled out that it could also be a false flag operation. This means that traces could also have been deliberately laid that point to Ukraine as the culprit. However, the investigators have apparently not found any evidence that would confirm such a scenario, “said the formerly respected Time. Helmut Schmidt has to turn in his grave.

Die New York Times and the Guardianthe other house postils in the US media network with good relations to the Biden government and left-wing »civil society NGOs« published their own stories at the same time, which were even more dubious and speculative than the ARD/Zeit report:

“New intelligence information being reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out last year’s attack on the Nord Stream pipelines,” according to what used to be the best newspaper in the English-speaking world. The New York Times Artikel appeared at the same time as the ARD/Zeit report, but contains no reference to it, only to unnamed secret service sources. This is probably intended to distract from the actual authorship of the Nord Stream attack with several false leads.

According to that Guardian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the reports “a concerted effort by the perpetrators of the attack to divert attention.”

“How can American officials know anything without an investigation?” Peskov said, complaining that Russia was not allowed to participate in the investigation into the attack.

Russian Embassy spokesman Andrey Ledenev called the reports “an attempt to confuse those who are earnestly trying to get to the bottom of the facts of this egregious crime. They want to shift the blame for the Baltic attacks from the statesmen who ordered and coordinated them to nameless individuals. We are convinced that in the end truth will prevail. We will spare no effort for this.«

Russia has “no confidence in the ‘impartiality’ of US intelligence findings,” Ledenev said, noting how quickly the new, anonymously dictated articles were picked up around the world, in stark contrast to the explosive and thoroughly researched Hersh report, which systematically ignored by all major western media. “We watched this article get an instant green light and literally instantly go viral in all media worldwide,” Ledenev said.

“This is particularly noteworthy given the attempts by Western governments and journalists to hush up Pulitzer Prize-winner Seymour Hersh’s explosive revelations on the same subject, as well as governments’ refusal to launch a full and independent investigation into this international act of terrorism against critical energy infrastructure.” , according to Ledenev.