Are ETFs better than hedge funds?

Listed funds, the so-called ETFs, in which even small investors can easily invest with a monthly savings plan, and hedge funds, which often require larger investment sums and are therefore only available to a smaller audience, are two fundamentally different forms of investment.

They are not only aimed at different investors and types of investors, but are also fundamentally different in terms of their structure. The ETF is usually limited in its choice of investment options. An ETF on the DAX can only buy the shares tracked in the leading German index.

This restriction is an advantage if you, as an investor, are looking for a solution that focuses exclusively on investments in Germany. However, the limitation to the DAX represents a severe restriction if the German economy is weakening and an investor would prefer to switch to foreign stocks or smaller companies in Germany.

Over the last decade, many ETFs have been better investments compared to hedge funds

In contrast to an ETF, whose investment spectrum is usually limited or even very limited by its statutes, a hedge fund can not only trade on different markets, but can also use different strategies on them. This flexibility is a major advantage.

However, it requires that the management of the hedge fund recognizes which investment and which strategy is to be preferred. Funds can easily make wrong decisions here and end up with a return that is lower than, for example, that of an ETF that simply tracks a classic stock index.

This is exactly the situation that existed in the last decade. Flooded with lots of money from central banks, the stock markets rose without any significant interruptions, despite all the dangers. The criticism against hedge funds and also against managed investment funds was therefore repeatedly stated that they had not beaten the broad market and thus a cost-effective EFT. Looking at the last 15 years, this criticism is correct.

However, this knowledge does not necessarily help an investor today, because anyone who is called upon to make an investment decision for the next 15 years should not simply assume that they will be the same as the past 15 years. Especially if the financial markets develop completely differently than in the immediate past, if we look back in 2038, hedge funds could do significantly better than in the last 15 years.

