Home News Are house prices growing more or less than inflation? Find out the situation by city — idealista/news
News

Are house prices growing more or less than inflation? Find out the situation by city — idealista/news

by admin
Are house prices growing more or less than inflation? Find out the situation by city — idealista/news

Despite a slight slowdown, the rate of inflation however, it remains high according to the latest Istat survey on February 2023. The consumer price index, in fact, highlights a 9.1% YoY increase. In some Italian cities, however, this figure is even surpassed by theincrease in rents. Let’s find out which are the capitals in which the requests of those who put a house up for sale have grown by more than 9.1% compared to 12 months ago.

Milan and Rome, two of the main national markets, remain off the list of cities where values ​​run faster than inflation and do not even enter the top 10 capitals with the greatest increases in the last 12 months. A figure that could be an indication of how values ​​are already at the limit of economic sustainability for many citizens who live there. Let’s find out the situation in detail.

According to idealista’s benchmark home price index, the average price of houses for sale in Italy did register a slight quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.8% from 12 months ago, stabilizing at 1,847 euro/sqm. But the situation varies, even a lot, depending on the capitals. So much so that, as already mentioned, in 4 cities there are increases equal to or higher than the inflation rate recorded by Istat in February 2023 (9.1%).

In particular, as regards the capitals, the podium of the cities with the most consistent increases is made up of Monza (15,5%), Treviso (11,8%) e Bozen (11.8%). Just outside the top 3 is Piazza Ferrara, where the average request from those who rent has grown by 9.1% in the last year. Cesena follows, with a leap of 8.8%.

See also  The spring rains will continue and the temperature will slowly rise. When will the sun be seen? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The top ten cities where average rents increased the most year-on-year in february 2023 it is completed by Imperia (+8.4%), Gorizia (+8.1%), Reggio Emilia (+7.6%), Naples (+7.6%) and Lecco (+7.6%).

They grow significantly, but still below the inflation index threshold, too Milano (7%) e Roma (just 0.5%). Cities in negative ground are different. The most negative performances are those recorded by Pavia, Foggia (both -4%), Isernia (-4.9%), Enna (-5.9%), Andria, Asti (both -6.3%).

In absolute terms, however, the cities with the highest average selling prices are: Milan (4989.21 euro/sqm), Bolzano (4517.99 euro/sqm), Venice (4437.52 euro/sqm), Florence (3922.84 euro/sqm), Bologna (3398.03 euro/sqm) and Rome (3008.84 euro/sqm).

You may also like

3 billion cut in the tax wedge, 2023...

In the book “The Two Banks of Memory”,...

New air route will connect Switzerland with Colombia

1 out of 10 Mokpo citizens left… Population...

For pornography, they capture the father of a...

the work will once again unite the inhabited...

Macron’s unstated talkativeness

Acandí: they installed three satellite transmitters in Caná...

Municipality of Naples – Mayor Manfredi and councilor...

It looked like a mistake, it was the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy