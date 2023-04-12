Despite a slight slowdown, the rate of inflation however, it remains high according to the latest Istat survey on February 2023. The consumer price index, in fact, highlights a 9.1% YoY increase. In some Italian cities, however, this figure is even surpassed by theincrease in rents. Let’s find out which are the capitals in which the requests of those who put a house up for sale have grown by more than 9.1% compared to 12 months ago.

Milan and Rome, two of the main national markets, remain off the list of cities where values ​​run faster than inflation and do not even enter the top 10 capitals with the greatest increases in the last 12 months. A figure that could be an indication of how values ​​are already at the limit of economic sustainability for many citizens who live there. Let’s find out the situation in detail.

According to idealista’s benchmark home price index, the average price of houses for sale in Italy did register a slight quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.8% from 12 months ago, stabilizing at 1,847 euro/sqm. But the situation varies, even a lot, depending on the capitals. So much so that, as already mentioned, in 4 cities there are increases equal to or higher than the inflation rate recorded by Istat in February 2023 (9.1%).

In particular, as regards the capitals, the podium of the cities with the most consistent increases is made up of Monza (15,5%), Treviso (11,8%) e Bozen (11.8%). Just outside the top 3 is Piazza Ferrara, where the average request from those who rent has grown by 9.1% in the last year. Cesena follows, with a leap of 8.8%.

The top ten cities where average rents increased the most year-on-year in february 2023 it is completed by Imperia (+8.4%), Gorizia (+8.1%), Reggio Emilia (+7.6%), Naples (+7.6%) and Lecco (+7.6%).

They grow significantly, but still below the inflation index threshold, too Milano (7%) e Roma (just 0.5%). Cities in negative ground are different. The most negative performances are those recorded by Pavia, Foggia (both -4%), Isernia (-4.9%), Enna (-5.9%), Andria, Asti (both -6.3%).

In absolute terms, however, the cities with the highest average selling prices are: Milan (4989.21 euro/sqm), Bolzano (4517.99 euro/sqm), Venice (4437.52 euro/sqm), Florence (3922.84 euro/sqm), Bologna (3398.03 euro/sqm) and Rome (3008.84 euro/sqm).