“Are in a situation of war” | News.at

According to Israeli figures, 866 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

In any case, the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad warned that “the Israeli murders” would “not go unpunished.”

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an “immediate, comprehensive ceasefire.” Egypt stepped up its mediation efforts.

Culture Today: 75 years of Israel: A country in crisis mode

