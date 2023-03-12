Home News Are the 4 astronauts who will travel to the Moon already known?
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce on April 3 the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on the Artemis II mission, scheduled for late 2024.

The astronauts — three Americans and one Canadian — will travel aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft in the first crewed flight test of the Artemis Program, the agency’s plan to establish a long-term scientific and human presence. on the lunar surface.

The approximately 10-day mission will test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems to demonstrate the capabilities and techniques needed to live and work in deep space in a way only humans can, NASA reports. .

Artemis II builds on the successful Artemis I flight test, which launched an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, mounted on the SLS rocket, on a journey of some 2.25 million kilometers beyond the Moon to test the systems before they were released. astronauts fly aboard systems on a mission to the Moon.

