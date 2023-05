Whenever I write that the AfD is not an alternative to the FDP, some readers react angrily. Apparently they believe that the AfD represents liberal positions better than the FDP. Even if the liberalism in the FDP meanwhile leads a miserable existence, that does not mean that the AfD is a liberal party. I. The fact that

The contribution Are the blue ones also an alternative for the yellow ones? appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Wolfgang Herles.