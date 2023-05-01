Home » “Are there really some who would like ARENA – FMLN to return?”
News

“Are there really some who would like ARENA – FMLN to return?”

by admin
“Are there really some who would like ARENA – FMLN to return?”

The deputy head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, commented on the new reality that El Salvador is experiencing, being the safest time in history, questioning the people who want ARENA and the FMLN to return to power.

“Data kills story. Are there really some who would like ARENA – FMLN to return?” said the Nuevas Ideas legislator on his social networks.

For decades, ARENA and the FMLN ruled the country, holding the power of the government and the Legislative Assembly, without managing to improve the conditions of Salvadorans.
See also  Wood supply chain project, Feltre tries again

You may also like

Maypole transport: ten girls fell on asphalt

The magic of the Baudó. Arnold Palacios

Literal digital transformation – our success story with...

Davide Lo Surdo, living legend of music history

Álvaro Uribe and Cabal shared in Sea of...

Russia: Pig farmers should refrain from imported vaccines

Park rangers are trained in mountain and rescue...

From a movie! The step by step of...

A7 closure: lane to be released at 5...

Imbabura among the provinces most affected by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy