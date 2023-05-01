The deputy head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, commented on the new reality that El Salvador is experiencing, being the safest time in history, questioning the people who want ARENA and the FMLN to return to power.

“Data kills story. Are there really some who would like ARENA – FMLN to return?” said the Nuevas Ideas legislator on his social networks.

For decades, ARENA and the FMLN ruled the country, holding the power of the government and the Legislative Assembly, without managing to improve the conditions of Salvadorans.