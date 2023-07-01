Are these three markets actually supposed to be wrong?

The financial markets present a mixed picture. While the stock market is still in good spirits and is trading close to its new all-time high, investors in the currency, bond and oil markets are frowning. Even the layperson will quickly notice what is special about the current situation, because it is obvious that only one of the two sides can correctly anticipate the future situation.

In general, traders in the bond and currency markets are said to have better instincts. Here, a more medium to long-term perspective determines the thinking and actions of the players and currently these market participants also have the fundamental data on their side. On the other hand, investors in the stock markets are often misled.

The current situation is not unusual, but it is characterized by a particularly explosive nature. The bond markets have been sending out a strong warning signal for months. It is still there because the yield curve is inverted. This means that short-term interest rates are higher than long-term ones.

One side must be profoundly wrong

In fact, the opposite should be the case, because because investors in the bond market take on more risk when they lend their money for the long term, they usually accept this additional risk in return for higher interest rates. However, it is currently more expensive to borrow money on the bond market for two years than for ten years.

From the US we know that with one exception, every recession that has hit the US economy since 1958 has been accompanied by an inverted yield curve, i.e. higher short-term than long-term interest rates. As a rule, the lead time was between six and 24 months.

Germany is already technically in a recession and there are currently indications that the weakness in industry is increasingly beginning to affect the service sector. It could therefore also become more uncomfortable in the other areas of the German economy in the next few quarters.

The price of oil, which has been falling steadily for weeks, fits in with this. It also signals that oil traders are pricing in a weaker global economy and thus lower oil demand. However, it does not fit that the DAX, the most important German stock index, reached a new all-time high this month and has been in a rapid rally since the end of October 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

