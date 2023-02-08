POLITICAL WRITING.

The political propaganda of the aspirants to the territorial elections of the October 29th is already visible on walls, posts and transport vehicles with posters and banners in Valledupar, a city where more than 20 personas They want to get to the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

Some taxi drivers roll around the city promoting Gonzalo Arzuzaformer Secretary of Government of the capital of Cesar, and the movement Commitment for Valledupar with which you will register your candidacy.

What is striking is that the electoral calendar published by the National State Registry Civil indicates that political propaganda in the public space must initiate the July 29, that is, three months before the voting.

IN THE PUBLIC SPACE AND THE COMMUNICATION MEDIA

The Registry is based on the Article 35 of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011which states that “propaganda through the social media may only be carried out within sixty (60) days prior to the date of the respective vote, and that which is carried out using public space may be carried out within three (3) months prior to it.”

In the same article it is read that they can only be used “symbols, emblems or logos previously registered with the National Electoral Council by parties, political movements, significant groups of citizens, coalitions or committees of promoters, which may not include or reproduce the national symbols, those of other parties or political movements, nor be the same or cause confusion with others previously registered”.

The National Electoral Council is the institution in charge of regulating political propaganda throughout the national territory. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

OTHER PRE-CANDIDATES

Although Jorge Corduroycurrent Valledupar councilor and candidate for the Departmental Assembly, assured THE PYLON who does not know the origin of the banner adjoining the roundabout Pedazo de Acordeón with the message ‘I go with my corduroy for Cesar‘, This same phrase was used by supporters of the official in the last campaign.

Other messages refer to “JB, changing consciences for Cesar”, Citizens ask if it would be the deputy Jorge Barros Gneccowho has been in the departmental duma since 2008, or another member of this political house, councilor Jose Eduardo “Lalo” Gneccocandidate for the position of mayor of Valledupar.

