Are they the solution to the poor condition of Ruta VIVA and Simón Bolívar? – Newspaper The Hour

MOBILITY. These two roads share the same problem: they are unsafe and need continuous maintenance.

The Mayor’s Office of Quito analyzes the possible concession of the Ruta VIVA and the Simón Bolívar. If approved, tolls will be installed on these roads, which could be an additional expense for the public or a response to the poor condition of these roads.

Technical studies are being carried out to analyze the concession of both highways, the creation of tolls, how much it could cost and whether or not this would help to reduce Property Tax. Among these studies are: pre-feasibility, feasibility, socio-environmental impact studies, among others.

When determining the feasibility of placing toll stations, the rates must be considered, which may be applied on roads that show a daily vehicular flow equal to or greater than 4,000 vehicles.

What should the cost of the toll cover?

The rates of these tolls would have to cover: cost of operation, maintenance and additional services on the roads, ensuring safety and quality standards for users. In addition, they must have care services for emergencies, security, sanitary batteries, parking areas and complementary tow truck, ambulance and mechanical care services.

Is the concession necessary?

For Cesar Arias, a Mobility consultant, the concession is an adequate policy, since the economic condition of the Municipality, derived in part from the costs of the Metro, means that finances do not have the ease that they have previously had.

In terms of public policy, payment for maintenance and improvement must be made “by the people who use it and the concession allows it.” There are those who do not have a vehicle and yet have to pay for the maintenance of the roads used by private vehicles, through Property Tax, for example.

Simón Bolívar and Ruta VIVA already have pavement problems, which has a high cost and that is suffered by the user. “If there is a concession, within the processes are the security systems. It is enough to see the roads that are concessioned, such as the Troncal de la Sierra E-35, all the time it is in excellent condition, and people do not mind paying $1, because they know that the road will remain in perfect condition”, says the specialist .

How will the grant help?

Simón Bolívar is in high demand. If a toll is collected, the demand is rationalized, says Arias. In addition, it would allow to make some reforms. For example, the U-turns that exist in certain areas of Simón Bolívar should be replaced by uneven interchanges, improving road safety.

The implementation of the third phase of the VIVA Route is even being analyzed. This should go from the roundabout of Puembo to the connecting roundabout of Alpachaca. In addition, this would create a quick exit to the airport, to Yaruquí and El Quinche. This section can be included in the concession and recover the amount invested with tolls.

Also with the concession, warns Arias, speed studies can be carried out, which include the design of the road, driver behavior and determination of places with a high incidence of accidents, to put radars along the road. Inclusively, the Municipality is released in a load and these resources should go to public transport. CE

It is legal to build tolls when an item for improvements is already paid

According to Arias, this payment is the division of the investment cost, the cost of operation and maintenance; and the decisions on municipal politics adopted by the authorities. If the toll is only going to pay the cost of operation and maintenance, the special contribution for improvements will have to continue to be paid.

But, he explains, if the toll covers everything, then a change would be made there and the special contribution for improvements to all the people of Quito would be eliminated, since many citizens do not use the VIVA Route or the Simón Bolívar Route.

The expert gives us an example: if the citizen’s willingness to pay study, which is one of the requirements to establish the toll cost rate, says that users must pay $1, but the other studies, both on operation and maintenance says that the cost should be $1.20, the Mayor’s Office could define a municipal policy. With this you can choose to pay the additional 20 cents. In this way, this property tax increase would be withdrawn.

By having a toll system, users will be able to count on a patrol that has equipment for immediate assistance for people with mechanical problems, this helps road safety. “The VIVA Route is so unsafe because the road is empty, when it is controlled by a toll it is known that it is always happening, there are panic buttons and the safety condition of people improves,” said Cesar Arias, Mobility consultant.

Guarantees for drivers

Lower vehicle operating costs: tires, insurance, battery, filters and lubricants, fuel, mechanical services, lowers the cost per kilometer of circulation.

tires, insurance, battery, filters and lubricants, fuel, mechanical services, lowers the cost per kilometer of circulation. Decrease in the accident rate: Reduction of expenses and injuries due to adequate road maintenance. The drop in traffic accident rates is a direct benefit to society.

Fee Criteria