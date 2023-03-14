Rayo Vallecano striker from Spain Radamel Falcao Garcia and Greek Olympiakos midfielder James Rodriguez, They lead the list of 25 players summoned by the coffee coach, Néstor Lorenzo, for the friendly matches of Colombia against Korea and Japan.

Also noteworthy is the call of Juan Fernando Quintero, from Junior de Barranquilla, for the double day in which Colombia will measure sports forces against Korea on March 24 in Ulsan and four days later it will do so against Japan in OsakaThe Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Monday in a statement.

Given this, social networks and the different spaces of national sports journalism have entered into the debate on the convenience of calling these highly experienced players, the above, given the participation figures in their clubs, which show little continuity.

Falcao’s numbers

The historic and legendary goalscorer of the Colombian national team has no continuity in his club, Rayo Vallecano, Well, out of 24 games in the current season, he completes only 610 minutes and only 2 goals. Figures that reveal a bad moment for the player who had accustomed the country to record numbers. However, there are those who affirm that the need for the ‘Tiger’ will bring experience and hierarchy in the field.

The figures of James Rodríguez

The other historical of the tricolor called for this date is the ten James Rodríguez, who had started a good season with Olympiacos, however, it is rumored that he has an injury that stopped his continuity. Of 20 games he played 1,388 minutes and 5 goals so far this season. After this, he has already completed a month without competing, but it was recently learned that his technical director summoned him again to add minutes, which speaks of a healthy return.

For their part, those summoned with great experience such as Santos Borré and Davinson Sánchez do not have a good present either according to the figures recorded in the current season in their teams. B.orré of 27 games at Eintracht Frankfurt completed 958 minutes on the field and 3 goals, while the defender, Sánchez, has repeatedly become a substitute at English Tottenham, with 19 games and only 678 minutes all season.