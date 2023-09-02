Are we men or generals? – Daily fact

It’s not nice to judge people by their faces, but sometimes it helps. Also because “after a certain age everyone is responsible for his face” (Camus). We confess, the first time we met the gaze of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, a little less expressive than an off boiler, we were seized by several doubts about the appointment as super commissioner at Covid. But we hesitated to express them because it was SuperMario Draghi himself who laid eyes on him, instilling in him his infallibility with the mere laying on of hands. In fact, everyone spoke of him as a genius (he came from the Genio degli Alpini). His vaccination plan was copied from that of the infamous Arcuri, the vaccines had been bought by the rotten Conte and Speranza, but he cried out for a miracle. He spoke like Colonel Buttiglione, later promoted to General Damigiani: dry, penetrating, peremptory sentences, made more solemn by the 27 ribbons that tile the left side of his uniform: “The Vaccini Plan will be divided into two phases: 1) get them, 2 ) inoculate them” (and strictly in this order), “We also vaccinate those who pass”, “I’m used to winning, “Let’s turn around”, “Accelerate”, “Let’s change pace”, “Close the game”, “Fire all the powders ”, “Let’s give the shoulder”, “Stringiamci a coorte” (with auspicious rhyme), “Fiato alle trombe” (owned by Mike). But every time, when we finished messing around, we found ourselves surrounded by chicken-ass mouths and ecstatic squeals. So we ended up resigning ourselves to the idea that the problem was ours alone.

Once the virus’s kidneys were broken, Penna Bianca was promoted by Draghi to Operational Commander of the Joint Forces Summit (from Covid to Covi) and parachuted from the Hungarian front (to do bau to the Russians) to that of Niger (with the brilliant results known to all). Then Meloni repatriated him and, since he is multipurpose, made him the super commissioner for flooding in Emilia-Romagna. There, too, the results are there for all to see: construction sites stopped, funds with a dropper, zero refreshments for desperate people. The day before yesterday, the apotheosis: the generalissimo, belly in and chest out, marches on the flooded areas showing the Monopoly money. Then, at the reporters’ first question, the embolism starts and he says things that, by comparison, Bertolaso ​​was Churchill: “It’s useless for me to come and give dates now. We have no dates, because we need to fine-tune the procedures and platforms”. And while he develops, they get pissed. He even protests the Democratic Party, which until yesterday carried him in procession. He’s still him, but he hasn’t noticed that the instigator has changed. If Draghi sends you, you are covered in the mantle of a superhero. If Meloni sends you, you’re a poor ordinary son, people catch you and can finally disembowel themselves laughing.