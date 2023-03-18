Ismail Al-Halouti

In one of the popular markets scattered throughout the workers’ city and the economic capital of Morocco, I stood long amidst the haughty shouts of the vendors, looking at those grim faces, who could no longer hide their owners’ dissatisfaction with the high prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions. A few days from the advent of the International Day of Happiness, to that opinion poll that says, in stark contrast to what is going on in the lived reality of worry, grief, misery, misery, and so on, that 86 percent of Moroccans are happy.

This is because an opinion poll was carried out by the “Sonergia” and “Liconomist” groups, and it was conducted between May 17 and May 27, 2022, on a sample of Moroccans comprising 1033 people, who were chosen based on the demographic structure revealed by the last census. and housing, to answer a question addressed to them as follows: Do you consider yourselves happy? It was a surprise at the time, and in light of the difficult economic situation and the noticeable increase in the cost of living, that the result revealed that 86 percent of these Moroccan respondents expressed their feeling of happiness, while only 9 percent of them confirmed otherwise, while 5 percent refrained from expressing. In their opinion on the matter…

Regardless of the rest of the data carried by that poll, some of which indicate that the residents of the southern regions feel the happiest, as the percentage reached 93 percent compared to 84 percent for the residents of the northern and Middle East regions, and whether the approved sample (1033 people) was sufficient in Extracting the opinion of Moroccans, who number about 37 million until 2020, even if it is correct in terms of the rules for conducting opinion polls. Apart from the angry reactions it caused among the popular masses, and the sarcastic comments it caused on social media platforms, we wonder with great astonishment whether Moroccans are really happy, despite all the difficult circumstances surrounding them? Are they among the peoples that enjoy misery?

How can we believe, for example, that people between the ages of 35 and 44 are the most happy social group, as the percentage of this age group reached 90 percent, compared to a general rate of 86 percent, when we see that it is the group most affected and protesting against the deterioration of conditions Increased unemployment rates? Who among us relishes such nonsense, and the many reports of national institutions and international organizations indicate an escalating wave of discontent and a rising level of social tension, especially in light of the series of high prices and rampant corruption in our various public administrations and private institutions, the increase in poverty and unemployment rates, and the rise in external debt to about 230 billion dirhams. As for the treasury debt, it amounted to nearly 960 billion dirhams by the end of 2022, and Morocco occupied low ranks in development and other indicators?

Moroccans do not find themselves happy compared to many peoples, otherwise Morocco would not have ranked 115th out of 145 countries. The satisfaction of its citizens was measured, as stated in one of the reports of some international organizations, which was based on five criteria that begin with the goals set in The citizen and whether he is able to achieve it, in addition to the social aspect of his life and his financial situation that indicates stability and his relationship to the environment in which he lives, as well as his health condition…

It is unacceptable for the Moroccan people to be happy at a time when successive governments are still unable to reform education, as most citizens have been expressing their disappointment in the sector and their lack of confidence in the public school, to which they send their children, although they are not satisfied with its level and performance. Or its human resources and its current image. It is also incapable of improving health services, fighting corruption, reducing the poverty rate, which the latest report issued by the World Bank indicates that it increased by “2.1” percentage points during the year 2022, which is the highest rate recorded by the Kingdom of Morocco in three decades, and that rural areas are Most affected by the high incidence of poverty compared to urban areas. In addition, the unemployment rate moved, according to a note issued by the High Commissioner for Planning, from 11.9 percent to 12.3 percent at the national level in 2021, especially among young people with diplomas, and from 15.8 percent to 16.9 percent in percent in urban areas, and from 5.9 percent to 5 percent in rural areas, not to mention the loss of more than 400,000 jobs over the past year.

It is an illusion to believe that 86 percent of Moroccans are happy, as stated in that dubious poll. True happiness is that beautiful feeling of security, freedom, dignity, human rights, equality, equal opportunities among people, and the achievement of social justice, and it cannot be measured by the number of festivals, TV nights, and other false things. As far as it is measured by the citizen’s ability to spend on himself and his family members, find seats for his children in educational schools of quality and attractiveness, access to free treatment, obtain suitable job opportunities, and benefit from decent housing…