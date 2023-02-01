The Medellín Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Finance, enabled the route for tax debtors to access the benefits of article 91 of Law 2277 of 2022 “New Tax Reform”, which alleviates the economic situation of hundreds of citizens with obligations pending payment with the public treasury.

“With the tax benefit approved by the Congress of the Republic, you will be able to catch up on your tax payments with the District of Medellín, obtaining a discount of up to 50% on interest. Taxpayers from all strata with debts can take advantage of this tax relief,” said the Undersecretary of the Treasury, Luis Fernando Gómez Marín.

People can take advantage of the deduction until June 30, 2023. It applies to taxes such as property, industry and commerce, outdoor advertising, circulation and transit, public lighting, among others. It does not include traffic fines, police and recovery charges.

For real estate and industry and commerce taxes, it is necessary to enter HERE, fill out the form and wait for the response with the collection document, which will go with the respective exemption. The value must be canceled on the date indicated through PSE, the easy pay button on the website or at the different authorized points.

To cancel with a discount the tax on public lighting, the slaughter of small livestock, circulation and transit, visual outdoor advertising, among others, it is necessary to go to the service ticket offices, located on the first floor of the District Administrative Center.

In addition, Medellín has another benefit for property tax debtors, who will receive a 5% discount for prompt payment, for being in good standing before March 29, 2023.

