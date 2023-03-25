Home News are you busy? – Naibaat
by admin
We often watch the news of various meetings. Let’s read a mock meeting report today. Satan called a world meeting of his disciples and in his opening speech said that we cannot prevent Muslims from going to mosques, we cannot prevent them from reading the Qur’an and knowing the truth, even we cannot prevent them from being close to Allah and a form of servitude. We cannot stop them from establishing a strong and lasting relationship, and if they establish such a relationship with Allah Ta’ala and the Messenger, then our authority over them ends. Satan said my talented students! Let them go to the mosques, let them stick to their conservative way of life, just steal their time, then they will not be able to have real intimacy with Allah and the Messenger. My children, this is what I want you to do. Thus they will not be able to maintain this real and necessary connection throughout their days. There was an uproar in the public meeting. How can we do this? asked the demonic disciples. Tell me, tell me. Satan silenced them with a hand gesture and replied. Involve them in unnecessary daily tasks and keep inventing new ways to keep their mind occupied. Get them to spend, spend and spend by borrowing in person or through credit cards. Convince the wives to spend most of the day doing jobs while the men work from dawn to dusk

