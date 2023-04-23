Are you considering home renovation? Thanks to the state subsidy, you will save

Owners of older family homes can receive a non-refundable financial contribution from the Renovate the House program.

The amount of the contribution can reach up to 19,000 euros, which is why it is worth considering the restoration of the house now more than ever. The owner or co-owner of an older family house that was approved before 2013. The state will pay applicants up to 75 percent of the costs of increasing energy efficiency, but up to a maximum of 15,000 euros. The basic condition that the grant applicants must meet is to save at least 30 percent of primary energy after the renovation of the house compared to the state before the renovation. When meeting this limit of energy savings, the total amount of the contribution can reach 15,000 euros, but if the renovation brings energy savings of over 60 percent, the maximum amount of the contribution can be up to the aforementioned 19,000 euros.

SSE will help from the start

Obtaining a state contribution is conditional not only on meeting the set technical requirements, but also on relatively demanding administration and thorough documentation, which is typical for financing from European funds. Central Slovak Energy therefore offers the service Obnov dom with SSE to those interested in obtaining a state subsidy. It will provide comprehensive assistance to the owners of family houses who are interested in the state subsidy. “We provide our customers with assistance in the entire process of participating in the program, from initial consultations to providing assistance in the preparation of project documentation, in the implementation of construction works and the delivery of proven technologies, to professional advice.” says Michal Jaloviar, director of the B2C sales section for customers from Stredoslovenská energetika (SSE). The service is set up in such a way that the customer does not have to spend any money until he receives a statement as to whether he can even apply for a contribution.

Heat pumps and photovoltaics lead the way

From the experience of SSE so far, it follows that the greatest interest of the applicants for the state contribution from the Obnov dom program is mainly in the installation of photovoltaic panels and heat pumps.

However, the priority of the current challenges of the program is the improvement of the thermal and technical characteristics of the house, i.e. insulation and replacement of opening structures. “It’s natural, without solving the insulation of the house, it makes no sense to think about a new source. However, those interested in a non-refundable state contribution perceive it, they even take it automatically, that if they want to deal with heating and photovoltaics, they must first solve the insulation of the outer shell, the roof and the replacement of windows, or they have already solved this problem.” clarifies Michal Jaloviar and adds that other measures such as a green roof, storage tanks for rainwater or removal of asbestos roofing are not yet in great demand. “Probably their time is yet to come,” concludes.

Not sure what savings you should implement?

In that case, an energy study will help you, thanks to which you will find out how much energy your house consumes. It will also provide you with a proposal for measures, an indicative cost calculation for reconstruction and an informative calculation of the estimated amount of the subsidy. You can have it available within 24 hours.

Central Slovak Energy in cooperation with an authorized partner for the service Renovation home by SSE will help those interested in obtaining a state subsidy in the entire process of house renovation, from submitting an application, to drawing up an energy certificate or project energy assessment, to solving administrative requirements associated with the subsidy, to the implementation of the cost-saving solutions themselves. More information about Obnov dom services are SSE you can find on sse.sk/obnovdom.