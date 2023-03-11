The vast majority of people when they are going to move house analyze aspects such as the location, area, finishes, lighting, access roads and availability of common areasand leave out other aspects that must be taken into account before making the decision to choose a new house, including the correct internal adaptations.

It is vitally important to ensure the integrity of all family members, bearing in mind that much of the time will be shared in these spaces.

For his part, Diana Zapata, product manager at Schneider Electricreveals a series of safety tips to consider before moving.

La Electrical Safety Foundation International, recommends carrying out an inspection of the electrical installation of any new or used propertyso it is important to have the help of an electrician to do this general review of the electrical system, since it is not possible to do it without having knowledge in the matter. Ask your electrician to check on your board that the connections are in good condition and that there are no loose cables and as far as possible that each circuit is identified so that in case of a failure you can easily locate the origin. identify the location and number of electrical outlets, switches and electrical panels, as this guarantees the functionality of the spaces in the propertyAdditionally, ask your electrician to verify that they are in good condition and are not deteriorated or broken, in which case the recommendation is to change them. In case you have boxes of embed in sight where sockets or switches or other function have not yet been installedyou can use a blind cover that is a device used to cover wall recesses, suspended electrical installations or for future use. The ground fault or GFCI outlets that are located mainly in bathrooms and kitchens must be verified with the test button that the outlet is functional and thus protect people from these spaces where there may be moisture. When you need extensions or multi-sockets, try to use them occasionally if possible, it is not recommended to use 100% of its capacity They must be located in places that do not have recurring traffic, so that they do not put people and appliances at risk. the use of canaletas is recommended when you rent the property or a space is being remodeledsince they work to organize those cables that are not inside the wall and an aesthetic and safe environment is also perceived.

Carrying out a move is part of special moments for everyone and therefore it must be done in the best way, paying attention to every detail so that this new experience provides security and comfort.