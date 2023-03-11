The vast majority of people when they are going to move house analyze aspects such as the location, area, finishes, lighting, access routes and the availability of common areas, and they let go of other aspects that must be taken into account before making decisions. the decision to choose a new house, including the correct internal adjustments.

It is vitally important to ensure the integrity of all family members, bearing in mind that much of the time will be shared in these spaces.

For her part, Diana Zapata, product manager at Schneider Electric, shares a series of safety tips to consider before moving.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International recommends carrying out an inspection of the electrical installation of any new or used property, so it is important to have the help of an electrician to carry out this general revision of the electrical system, since it is not possible to do it without having knowledge on the matter.

Ask your electrician to verify on your panel that the connections are in good condition and that there are no loose wires and, if possible, that each circuit is identified so that in the event of a failure you can easily locate the source.

Identify the location and number of electrical outlets, switches and electrical panels, as this guarantees the functionality of the spaces in the property, additionally, ask your electrician to verify that they are in good condition and are not deteriorated or broken, in which case the recommendation is to change them.

In the case of having visible embedding boxes where sockets or switches or another function have not yet been installed, you can use a blind cover, which is a device used to cover wall recesses, suspended electrical installations or for future use.

The ground fault or GFCI outlets that are located mainly in bathrooms and kitchens must be verified with the test button that the outlet is functional and thus protect people from these spaces where there may be moisture.

When you need extensions or multi-sockets, try to use them occasionally if possible, it is not recommended to use 100% of their capacity, they should be located in places that do not have recurring traffic, so that people and appliances are not put at risk.

The use of gutters is recommended when you rent the property or a space is being remodeled, since they work to organize those cables that are not inside the wall and an aesthetic and safe environment is also perceived.

Carrying out a move is part of special moments for everyone and therefore it must be done in the best way, paying attention to every detail so that this new experience provides security and comfort.