Are you looking to do ecotourism during the break week?

With the start of the break week, many Colombians are looking to get out of their routine and do activities that allow them to connect with nature.

However, when searching for these plans it is important to take into account different factors to avoid generating a negative impact on the environment in which they are located.

For this reason, Esteban Pachón, Decathlon Colombia hiker, provides some advice for all travelers looking to do hiking or any activity that takes place in protected or natural environments:

Get good information about the place

Knowing the characteristics of the area, its threats, level of fragility, carrying capacity, economic, social and cultural situation is important to understand what impacts it can generate and how to avoid them.

Also, it is essential to properly plan the route and use third-party services that are consistent with the conditions of the location. This will prevent any type of damage to the environment, as well as to the biodiversity that lives there.

Leave the environment as it was found

To begin with, it is extremely important to keep in mind and understand the maximum principle of responsible hiking: leave no trace and leave everything in the same condition in which it was found or even better.

Therefore, when visiting these areas it is necessary for travelers to understand that what they carry must be brought back and even what others left behind.

An extra good practice is to carry a bag to collect that garbage that you find along the way. If camping, it is important to choose areas already prepared for this purpose, as well as avoid campfires as they can have impacts on the soil and the surrounding flora and fauna.

Avoid large groups that exceed the carrying capacity of the place

In a simple definition, the carrying capacity of a place can be understood as the maximum number of people it can receive without becoming unsustainable.

And in Colombia, with the natural wealth it has, it is increasingly common for incredible destinations to appear to which large numbers of visitors arrive without any type of planning or control, generating irremediable impacts.

Reason why organisms must determine and regulate this carrying capacity. While the tourist must inform himself and demand compliance and understand if at some point it is not sustainable to visit some places.

