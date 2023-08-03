Are you part of Acodrés Cesar? These are the trainings that will be given in August and September in Valledupar

About some months ago, the Colombian Association of the Gastronomic Industry, Acodrés, opened a chapter in the department of Cesar for restaurant owners to band together and get big benefits for your business establishments, providing a better experience to your customers.

One of the benefits is the training through the completion of courses and diplomas in the city of Valledupar, on various topics focused on gastronomic marketing, customer service and gastronomy in general.

in dialogue with THE PYLONJavier Arroyo Calderón, executive director of Acodrés Cesar, mentioned that for the month of August, in association with SENA, they will teach a diploma in ‘Sustainability for restaurants’, the course ‘Design of gastronomic tourist destinations’ and the course ‘Comprehensive Management in Gastronomic Models’, seeking in this way that the brands of the associates together with their collaborators can generate value for their restaurants and their operation, working under the pillar of unity with the objective of ensuring that Valledupar develops as a gastronomic destination.

In the same way, On September 5 and 6 they will give the conference ‘Having a product is a standard. Having a good story is an opportunity’, by Vicent Mokry, recognized for his gastronomic marketing content.

Affiliates to Acodrés Cesar and external people can register by calling 323 7583806.

“The training will bring added value to the restaurant. The owners will learn about marketing, storytelling, digital content creation to impact the marketJavier Arroyo said.

PHOTO CAPTION: These are the courses and diplomas that will be taught in Valledupar. PHOTO: COURTESY.

BENEFITS OF BELONGING TO ACODRÉS CESAR

Javier Arroyo Calderón also referred to the multiple benefits that union members obtain from Acodres Cesar, so he invited more restaurant owners to join a union.

“The voice and representation of the productive sector is carried out through the unions. Acodres is the only union specialized in gastronomy, we are the voice and representation of the gastronomic sector before the public and private sectors”said Arroyo Calderon.

Some of the benefits are: creation of strategic training alliances with SENA on customer service, food handlingmarket and agreements with suppliers so that inputs are cheaper, among others.

Currently, A total of 33 Valledupar restaurant owners are part of Acodres Cesarthe objective of these is that more food businesses are linked to the union.

BY: LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

