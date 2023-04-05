That being the case, I think everyone should start to wonder whether they are dogs or cats.

To this end, I tried to make a “Cat Level Checklist in Organizations”.

Please put a “○” mark on the eligible items.

How many ○ did you draw?

Those who meet all the above items, congratulations! You must have been treated as a weirdo in the workplace (laughs). Please continue to walk on the road of cat pie as you are now.

For those who do not meet many projects, congratulations! As long as you meet any of the above ten statements, you are the type of “if you have to work in the same way in the future, it will have adverse effects on your health“. In my opinion, as long as there is an option of “there are still cat-like working methods in the world“, it can bring good benefits to mental health.

Those who do not meet any of the above items, please continue to walk on the road of Goupie as you are now. If you can refer to this book in order to understand “the ecology of cat-type people”, that is also my honor.

By the way, among these ten items, the most noteworthy point is “⑩ I hate other people’s conformity pressure on myself, and I also hate myself exerting conformity pressure on others”. I think, whether it is a dog or a cat, it should not like others to exert pressure on themselves; however, when I switch to the position of the boss, I will feel that “it is very uncomfortable to use the pressure of the crowd to make others act. It is the cat-type people who do things.

Conversely, someone who once complained “That boss always puts pressure on me to conform to the crowd”, but when I become a boss, I don’t feel that something is wrong with “I put pressure on others to conform to the crowd” is very likely Is a dog-type person with the value of “emphasizing organization”.

Here I want to emphasize again that whether dogs or cats are just different types, it does not mean which one is superior.

However, now that a new era has ushered in, cats and tigers who were less likely to be evaluated and active in the workplace in the past will be able to live more happily in the future. Therefore, what this book expects is to increase the options for the way of working.

Previously, I drew a center line with a dotted line when I distinguished the four animal types in a triangular diagram. The reason for doing this is because I want to show the predicted situation of “If the hidden cat reveals its true nature, will the balance between dogs and cats become 50/50?”.

In the future, if the number of “cats in the organization” gradually increases, the working method of “tigers in the organization”, which is equivalent to its evolutionary version, will also attract more attention than ever.

Among them, there will definitely be “leadership types” different from those of lions.

So, what kind of type is this? Next, let’s look at how Tiger actually works.

(This article is excerpted from Zhongshan Jinye’s “First-class cat work skills: don’t follow the crowd, don’t get tired, be yourself in the company, free and excellent! “, provided by Trojan Horse Culture)

