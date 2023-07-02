Area Ans Advisor – Zaira Zafarana

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sister Zaira Zafarana was born in Turin in 1980. Her mother is a pioneer of the Church, one of the first converted members in the small Catania branch in the 1970s.

Sister Zaira lives in the Turin 1 district; In May 2023, she received the call to be an Area Advisor for Single Adults to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Area Seventy, Elder Petrignani.

His charge is to convey to single adults how important the Church values ​​their faith in the Savior and their contribution to furthering the Gathering of Israel in this last dispensation, through service to others, Church callings, and of Temple.

Sister Zaira will work with stake presidencies throughout Italy “to assist and support single adult members of the Church, to give them strength and light so they can feel they have an important role.”

Sister Zaira started serving in the Church very early; she at 21 she was a missionary on Temple Square in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics; you have served in many callings as a teacher and leader of Church auxiliaries. She is currently the Ward Teaching Advisor.

He studied International Relations and Human Rights at the University of Turin and currently works at the United Nations in Switzerland as a representative of an international organization that deals with peace and human rights. Very engaged in social work, she participates in many initiatives for peace in her city, collaborating with local institutions.

