Areas of Cotopaxi are reforested with the planting of more than 6,000 trees

According to the National Forest Evaluation Project of the Ministry of the Environment, Ecuador maintains a deforestation rate of 70,000 hectares per year.

In the country, efforts are focused on deforestation thanks to programs promoted by various entities. In this context, the task of the private sector is essential to implement initiatives that regenerate areas affected by the felling of trees.

Beiersdorf Ecuador developed its “Care Beyond Skin Day”, an initiative that invited its collaborators to hold a day in which more than 6,000 trees were planted. More than 300 people gathered for this social and environmental day that took place on Friday, June 9 in the Saquisilí canton, Cotopaxi province.

To make a positive impact on local communities and the environment, Beiersdorf joined Plan

International, and reforestation was complemented by leadership activities for girls and young women from communities with limited resources and those affected by climate change.

Deforestation in Ecuador leaves a difficult debt to settle: at least 70,000 hectares of forest are lost every year throughout the territory. In addition to the initiatives of the government sector, it is essential that the private sector deploy efforts to regenerate territories and thus optimize environmental conditions in the short, medium and long term. Beiersdorf has developed its first global volunteer day for its employees, and therefore June 9 will be a day of positive environmental impact in Ecuador.

In addition to the alarming rates of deforestation, it is worth noting that in the Ecuadorian rural sector the vast majority of women are engaged in activities in the field, and according to FAO studies only 13.9% of women farmers are paid, and the gender gap is of 21.2% in Ecuador: men receive $74 more than rural women. Figures that set off alarm bells regarding the lack of access to

leadership tools and training for women, especially in that sector. In Ecuador, more than 300 people gathered in the Saquisilí canton, Cotopaxi province, in order to plant more than 6,000 trees.

Beiersdorf joined the NGO Plan International, in order to add to reforestation leadership activities for low-income girls and young women who live in the sector, guaranteeing a positive social and environmental impact for the commune.

The day is part of Care Beyond Skin Day, a key component of the Sustainability Agenda promoted by Beiersdorf, and shows its social and environmental commitment in pursuit of generating more inclusive societies and a positive and long-term environmental impact.

The meeting, which took place on Friday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. in the Saquisilí canton, Cotopaxi province, where the ambitious goal of regenerating the area with the planting of more than 6,000 trees was set, and promoting development of the women of the community through leadership tools, understanding that strengthening rural women is essential to guarantee the quality of life of the

people, families, territories and productivity.

Germany is a global benchmark in environmental care and projects related to sustainability. For its part, the German Beiersdorf focuses its efforts on reducing its environmental emissions by 30% until 2025. Until last year the reduction achieved was 17%. About Beiersdorf: A global skin care company with its brands NIVEA, Eucerin and Hansaplast with more than 150 subsidiaries and nearly 16,500 employees around the globe.