ARENA and the FMLN deny the coalition for 2024

After a publication by the online newspaper El Faro, which assured in a report that the opposition parties, including ARENA, FMLN, Vamos and Nuestro Tiempo, would unite for a single candidacy to face President Nayib Bukele in the 2024 presidential elections, both the Political Commission of the FMLN like ARENA, assured said information as false, since there are no guidelines in the leaders of both parties for that objective.

«The Political Commission completely distances itself from the statements made by El Faro in its article published on May 22 of this year, therefore: 1. We reaffirm our commitment as mandated by the party’s National Convention in the sense of NOT establishing coalitions with Nuevas Ideas, GANA and ARENA”, reads an official statement issued by the FMLN party.

While the president of ARENA, Carlos García Saade, sarcastically wrote on his Twitter account, that now the ruling party and President Nayib Bukele believe the newspaper El Faro, since the government is one of the fiercest critics of said means of communication.

«Today it turns out that the ruling party believes El Faro. I have already said that ARENA will never make alliances or coalitions with the FMLN. Our alliance is with the Salvadorans,” he wrote.

The statement from the former FMLN guerrilla indicates that no governing body has mandated or authorized agreements with extreme right-wing parties, “since that would go against our left-wing identity, our principles, and the democratic decision of our national conventionists and membership in general.

However, they warn that the FMLN will always be open to constructive dialogue with democratic sectors, organizations and social and popular movements in the country, “to fight against the consolidation of an authoritarian and anti-democratic regime in El Salvador.”

For his part, the president of the Nuestro Tiempo party, Andy Failer, recently told journalists that his party is open to the fact that the presidential formula proposed by the civil organizations is supported by his political institute, this because the law orders that the Presidential candidacies must be registered with a party registered with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

“In @OurTimeSV we have been working to build a broad and democratic alternative to authoritarianism. It is important to do it with all possible social forces. The responsibility we have with the country goes beyond any political party,” he said Tuesday on his Twitter account.