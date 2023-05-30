Home » Arena deputy acknowledges that “we are all happy without gang members” – Diario La Página
News

Arena deputy acknowledges that “we are all happy without gang members” – Diario La Página

by admin

Arena legislator for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Ricardo Godoy, acknowledged this Tuesday that the Salvadoran population is grateful because with the emergency regime, gang members have been neutralized.

The parliamentarian stated during a television interview that “we are all happy without gang members”, accepting that the security policies approved by the Legislative Assembly and promoted by the Executive, enjoy the support of the citizenry.

On his occasion, the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, expressed that the constitutional measure has made it possible to bring peace throughout the country and to recover the territories that were controlled by the gangs.

Until the middle of this month, more than 68,579 terrorists have been captured, including 1,200 ringleaders; they have also seized more than 3,000 weapons and have confiscated 3,600 vehicles and 16,623 cell phones.

See also  New impetus for the "physical internship" | TUCcurrent

You may also like

Air Defender 23: The first planes land in...

$50 million for information on rancher kidnapping

Chart-Check by Lars Wißler: Free ride for the...

Bitcoin Standard Author Joins as Economic Advisor in...

New discovery of hydrocarbons confirmed in Castilla La...

Exhibitionist arrested in Mannheim lido

More than 90% of citizens support the management...

Gustavo Petro accepted Mancuso’s help to search for...

Missing 13-year-old from Göttingen is back | >...

Women’s organizations demand parity lists in elections

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy