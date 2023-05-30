Arena deputy acknowledges that “we are all happy without gang members” – Diario La Página

Arena legislator for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), Ricardo Godoy, acknowledged this Tuesday that the Salvadoran population is grateful because with the emergency regime, gang members have been neutralized.

The parliamentarian stated during a television interview that “we are all happy without gang members”, accepting that the security policies approved by the Legislative Assembly and promoted by the Executive, enjoy the support of the citizenry.

On his occasion, the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, expressed that the constitutional measure has made it possible to bring peace throughout the country and to recover the territories that were controlled by the gangs.

Until the middle of this month, more than 68,579 terrorists have been captured, including 1,200 ringleaders; they have also seized more than 3,000 weapons and have confiscated 3,600 vehicles and 16,623 cell phones.