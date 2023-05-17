Arena di Verona, green light for shows until 1 am – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, MAY 16 – The shows of the 100th opera festival at the Arena di Verona will be able to finish after midnight, notwithstanding the acoustic limits established by the municipal regulation. The junta has approved the authorization to carry out the operas for the 2023 season until 1:00: “this – reads a note – by virtue of the public interest linked to the celebrations for the centenary of the festival, of the fact that the lyrical activity is carried out in the absence of highly amplified sound sources and that the exemptions issued in 2022 have not been the subject of complaints and complaints”. The council led by Mayor Damiano Tommasi also took note of the complete program of non-opera events in the Arena until 10 October, which will take place under the full responsibility of Arena di Verona srl, instrumental body of the sole shareholder Fondazione Arena di Verona. The new dates are added to the first part of the calendar received by the Municipality on 2 March and which reported the shows from 25 April to 17 July. (HANDLE).

