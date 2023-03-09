Energy prices “are falling and it is right to modulate the effects of aid” from the government. This was underlined by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an event on the Althesys multiutilities in Milan, speaking with reporters on government aid for high bills and the simultaneous downward trend in the cost of supplies for Italian families. Here are the current scenarios.

The price of gas

Il gas price for March which will be set at the beginning of April “it will probably still be slightly down, but having made a big leap between January and February it is difficult for me to make another one”. This was underlined by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an Althesys event on multiutilities in Milan. “Today’s prices are around 40 euros per megawatt hour, I’m not saying that we are at historical values ​​but we are much closer than before. Even the jumps are succeeding”, concluded the president.

Electricity prices

For i electricity prices “there will also be a drop in the next quarter: it will be realistically significant, over -20%”, as explained by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, speaking of the price of electricity which will be updated at the end of March for the second quarter of 2023.

“We can see the price trend: there is a very strong objective decrease that began in the last ten days of December, remained intense in January and is now decreasing anyway”, added Besseghini recalling that he “already intercepted in this decrease in December of -19.4% on electricity starts with the forward”.

The situation of family aid

Talking about government aid against high energy prices, Besseghini underlined: “I believe that evaluations are being made between the various possible options. It must also be said that the general economic situation is different from January 2021, when the price escalation began: inflation has bitten a lot more and the operators themselves have been exposed a lot more. There are different effects to balance,” he concluded.

Consumer reaction

“Well, excellent news. A 20% reduction would mean that the annual bill, for a typical protected family that has an average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh kilowatt hours per year and a committed power of 3 kW, would drop from 1434 to 1147 euro, with a decrease of 287 euro on an annual basis”. This was stated by Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumer Union with a commentary on the estimate of the president of Arera Stefano Besseghini, according to which in the second quarter of this year the electricity bills could mark a drop of “more than 20 %”.

“In any case, the emergency would be far from over. In fact, the price of electricity would be more than double compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when the bill would have been equal to only 541 euros, a good 606 euros less – he continues Vignola – This is why the Government must renew all the discounts expiring on March 31, from the zeroing of system charges to the 5% VAT on gas. It would be an own goal for the country not to do so, a Caporetto for the Italians. also postpone the end of the protected electricity market, which for condominiums and associations, is expected in less than 1 month, on April 1, 2023, only because they are incomprehensibly considered micro-enterprises”, concludes Vignola.